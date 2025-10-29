Ace Therapeutics Advances Analgesic Drug Discovery Through Specialized Preclinical Services

Ace Therapeutics highlighted its specialized suite of services designed to accelerate the discovery and development of next-generation analgesic drugs.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Therapeutics, a comprehensive preclinical contract research organization, today highlighted its specialized suite of services designed to accelerate the discovery and development of next-generation analgesic drugs. With a deep focus on validating novel mechanisms of action for pain relief, the company provides pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners with a comprehensive, integrated pathway from target identification to candidate selection.

The global burden of chronic pain remains immense, driving an urgent need for effective, non-opioid therapeutics. Ace Therapeutics addresses this challenge by offering a robust portfolio of validated preclinical pain models and sophisticated analytical techniques tailored specifically for analgesic research. This includes models for neuropathic, inflammatory, cancer, acute, and nociceptive pain, coupled with advanced in-vivo electrophysiology and biomarker analysis.

“A significant bottleneck in analgesic development is the transition from promising in-vitro data to predictive in-vivo efficacy,” said the Chief Scientific Officer at Ace Therapeutics. “Our team has dedicated years to refining a translational pharmacology platform that not only demonstrates efficacy but also provides critical insights into a compound’s mechanism of action and potential therapeutic window. We are committed to helping our partners de-risk their programs and make more informed go/no-go decisions faster.”

Key analgesic drug discovery services offered by Ace Therapeutics include:

Custom, Validated In Vivo Models: A comprehensive portfolio including migraine models, neuropathic pain models, cancer pain models, and inflammatory pain models.

Preclinical Pain Assessment Services: State-of-the-art assessment of pain modalities (e.g., thermal, mechanical, electrical stimulation) using automated, unbiased systems like the Hargreaves test and von Frey filaments.

Preclinical Analgesic Drug Discovery Services: Target-based drug discovery including novel target exploration, functional validation, and expression analysis of pain targets; modality-based drug discovery such as end-to-end small molecule and biologic analgesics discovery; mechanism-based drug discovery targeting peripheral inflammatory pathway (NSAID), central regulatory pathway (endogenous analgesic system modulator), neuronal signaling pathway (neuromodulator and neurotransmitter), and neuro-immune interaction pathway (immunomodulators).

Biomarker and Translational Endpoint Support: Identification and validation of translational biomarkers to bridge preclinical findings to clinical trials.

By leveraging these specialized models and services, Ace Therapeutics helps biotech companies advance their analgesic candidates toward an Investigational New Drug (IND) application. For more information about Ace Therapeutics and its analgesic drug discovery services, visit www.acetherapeutics.com/pain.

