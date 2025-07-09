Decatur, GA (July 8, 2025) – At the request of the Avondale Estates Police Department (AEPD), GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Decatur, GA. No officers, nor the suspect, were injured in the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that at about 1:15 p.m., the DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD) responded to a call for service in the 4000 block of Memorial Drive in Decatur. Once there, officers from DKPD and AEPD encountered Ahmad Sulaiman, age 19, of Clarkston, GA. Sulaiman pulled a handgun, pointed it at an officer, and drove away from the scene, hitting multiple vehicles, including police cars.



Officers chased Sulaiman onto I-285 Southbound. An AEPD officer attempted to perform a PIT maneuver on Sulaiman’s SUV, and Sulaiman and the officer both shot at each other. Neither the officer nor Sulaiman was hit, and the chase continued on I-285.



The chase ended on I-285 near I-675 when a DKPD officer stopped Sulaiman’s SUV using a PIT maneuver, and Sulaiman was taken into custody. Both the officer and Sulaiman were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The officer has since been released.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the DeKalb CountyDistrict Attorney’s Office for review.