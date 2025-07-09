Saskatchewan Wildfire Update - July 8

CANADA, July 9 - Released on July 8, 2025

As of 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 8, there are 68 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, seven are categorized as contained, 15 are not contained, 30 are ongoing assessment and 16 are listed as protecting values.

This year, Saskatchewan has had 357 wildfires, which is well above the five-year average of 208 to date.

Four communities remain under an evacuation order: Resort Subdivision of Lac La Plonge, La Plonge Reserve, Northern Village of Beauval and Kinoosao.

Any evacuees should register through the Sask Evac Web Application and then call 1-855-559-5502 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to have their needs assessed for additional assistance. Individuals who need help registering through the application can call the 855 Line for assistance.

Evacuees supported by the Canadian Red Cross should call 1-800-863-6582.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency's (SPSA) Recovery Task Team continues to meet with community leaders to discuss recovery efforts. Their current focus is working with communities to support debris removal, site clean-up and help communities initiate the recovery process.

The Government of Saskatchewan announced $20 million yesterday to support these priorities as well as for communities and individuals who sustained losses during the provincial emergency declaration period (May 29 to June 26, 2025), or who were under a local state of emergency at the time of their loss.

This funding is in addition to the $500 Government of Saskatchewan payments to evacuees 18 years of age and older. This financial support will reach over 10,000 individuals who qualify, including the recent evacuees. The SPSA continues to coordinate with communities that have asked for its support in distributing this financial assistance.

The SPSA is also offering retroactive food security support for those communities supported by the SPSA, where the residents are not staying in SPSA provided hotels. The agency will provide those who qualify $40 per day for the head of household, plus $20 for each additional member, up to a maximum of $200 daily.

A full list of evacuated communities can be found on the Active Evacuations webpage.

The latest information, an interactive fire ban map, frequently asked questions, fire risk maps and fire prevention tips can be found at saskpublicsafety.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: