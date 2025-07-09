New GoHighLevel 50% Discount Extended on All Plans for Summer Promo

GoHighLevel Summer Discount

HighLevel’s all-in-one marketing platform is now offering a 3-month 50% discount for new and upgrading users, for a limited time only.

NM, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoHighLevel, a leading provider of integrated marketing, CRM, and automation solutions, has announced an extension of its highly popular 50% summer discount. For a limited time, both new users and existing customers upgrading their plans can access GoHighLevel’s game-changing platform at half the standard price for the first three months. This exclusive offer applies to all major HighLevel plans—Starter, Unlimited, and Pro—giving businesses of all sizes unprecedented access to advanced AI-driven automation, powerful CRM tools, and industry-leading sales and marketing features.GoHighLevel Discounted Plans: Starter, Unlimited, and ProFor the duration of the summer promo, all three major HighLevel plans are available at 50% off their regular monthly price for the first three months.- Starter PlanThe Starter Plan is designed for those getting started with digital marketing or seeking a simpler solution. Normally priced at $97 per month, it is available for just $48.50 per month during the promotion. This plan includes unlimited users and contacts, up to three sub-accounts, and features such as a built-in CRM for lead and customer management, robust email and SMS marketing, unlimited sales funnels and landing pages, built-in split testing for funnels and emails, and a daily prospecting tool (daily report limits apply). The Starter Plan is ideal for solopreneurs, personal brands, or businesses with smaller teams who want to automate lead capture, follow-up, and appointments without complexity.- Unlimited PlanThe Unlimited Plan is built for growing businesses, agencies, and teams managing multiple clients or locations. This plan, usually $297 per month, is now $148.50 per month for the first three months. In addition to all Starter Plan features, the Unlimited Plan unlocks unlimited sub-accounts—allowing agencies to manage as many client businesses as needed under one platform. It also includes the ability to white-label HighLevel under your own brand, basic API access, reselling opportunities for WhatsApp, WordPress, and the new AI Employee feature, and one custom dashboard for reporting and analysis. This plan is popular among marketing agencies and multi-location businesses looking for scalability and control.- Pro PlanFor the most demanding users, the Pro Plan includes every feature found in Unlimited, with further enhancements tailored for SaaS providers and high-growth organizations. Priced at $497 per month (discounted to $248.50 per month for the first three months), the Pro Plan introduces “SaaS Mode” for reselling HighLevel as your own white-label platform, automated account reporting, the SaaS Configurator, advanced API options, re-billing capabilities, user-level reporting, unlimited custom dashboards, and custom objects for even more flexible data management. The Pro Plan is best suited for agencies, SaaS entrepreneurs, and large marketing teams needing full customization and advanced automation.All plans include unlimited users and contacts, ensuring no restrictions as your business scales. Interested users can learn more and claim the discount at: https://olusoladavid.com/gohighlevel-summer Meeting the Growing Demand for AI-Driven, All-in-One Marketing PlatformsIn today’s business environment, companies are challenged to keep up with changing customer expectations, fragmented digital channels, and increasing competition. Small businesses and agencies alike often struggle with disconnected tools—one for email marketing, another for CRM, another for scheduling, and yet another for analytics. Managing these tools can be time-consuming, costly, and inefficient, leaving teams overwhelmed and results inconsistent.Recent industry surveys, including HubSpot’s 2024 State of Marketing Report, show that over 63% of small business owners now seek unified solutions that can streamline their marketing, customer communications, and operations. As AI-powered tools become more accessible, demand is surging for platforms that not only integrate these functions but also automate critical business processes to save time and boost ROI.GoHighLevel addresses these challenges with an all-in-one platform that unifies CRM, email and SMS marketing, automation, sales funnels, chat, and analytics. Its recent enhancements, including advanced AI automations, split testing, and easy integrations, have made it a preferred solution for solopreneurs, agencies, freelancers, and businesses looking to grow quickly with fewer manual tasks.Platform Overview: Empowering Growth Through AI, Automation, and IntegrationGoHighLevel is built as an end-to-end growth platform for modern businesses. With features designed to support marketing, sales, and client fulfillment, HighLevel enables users to manage every part of their customer journey from a single, easy-to-use dashboard.The platform’s AI-powered automation can engage website visitors instantly, respond to leads around the clock, and ensure no opportunity is lost. Built-in sales funnel tools, split testing for emails and funnels, and advanced reporting make it possible for users to continually optimize campaigns for better results. HighLevel’s CRM tracks every customer interaction and can trigger automated follow-ups via SMS, email, or even phone.This robust toolset means that businesses—from med spas and dental clinics to law firms, consultants, and agencies—can focus on delivering exceptional client service while the platform handles the complexity of digital marketing behind the scenes.Why Businesses Choose HighLevelGoHighLevel has established itself as the go-to platform for marketing automation, client communication, and business growth. Here are just a few reasons businesses are making the switch:- Integrated Simplicity: All major marketing and sales tools in one dashboard, reducing the need for multiple subscriptions.- AI Automation: Respond to leads instantly, nurture prospects, and follow up automatically—no manual intervention required.- Scalability: Add unlimited users, manage unlimited contacts, and create unlimited sub-accounts (on Unlimited/Pro).- Customization: White-label options and custom dashboards for branding and in-depth reporting.- Proven Results: Thousands of agencies, small businesses, and consultants use HighLevel to increase lead conversions, reduce missed opportunities, and automate repetitive work.HighLevel Use Case Example:A regional med spa uses HighLevel’s AI chat and SMS follow-up to capture leads from its website 24/7, automates appointment booking, and manages post-visit feedback—all from one system. Meanwhile, a digital agency uses HighLevel’s Unlimited Plan to onboard new clients, build custom sales funnels, launch automated email campaigns, and provide each client a branded dashboard.==>> To claim the GHL Summer Discount, Visit gohighlevel.com/summer promo How the GoHighLevel Discount Works: Claiming the 50% Summer PromoThe 50% summer discount applies to any new HighLevel subscription or to existing users who upgrade their current plan. For three months, users will pay half the standard monthly rate, with full access to all features included in their chosen plan. After the initial three months, regular pricing resumes.To claim the offer, simply visit the official promo page at https://olusoladavid.com/gohighlevel-summer , select your preferred plan, and complete the sign-up or upgrade process before the offer expires. The website features a countdown clock to underscore the limited-time nature of the deal. Users can immediately begin onboarding and access the entire suite of HighLevel tools, resources, and live support.This summer promo is open to businesses worldwide and is available for a limited window. Early registration is encouraged to ensure eligibility for the discount.Statement from HighLevel Leadership“As more businesses look for integrated, AI-powered solutions to streamline their marketing and sales, we want to make HighLevel accessible to as many users as possible,” said Shuan Clark, CEO at GoHighLevel. “By extending our 50% summer discount, we’re inviting both new and existing users to experience the power of true automation, save time, and accelerate growth. Our mission is to give every entrepreneur, agency, and business owner the tools to succeed, without the burden of piecing together disconnected software.”Frequently Asked Questions1. Who is eligible for the 50% discount?The discount is open to all new users signing up for any HighLevel plan, and to existing customers upgrading to a higher plan during the promo period.2. How long does the promo last?The offer is available for a limited time only. Users should refer to the countdown timer on the registration page for the exact expiration.3. What happens after the three-month discount period?After the initial three months at the discounted rate, plans automatically revert to standard pricing. Users can cancel or change their plan at any time.4. Is onboarding support available?Yes. All new signups receive onboarding resources, and live support is available to help with setup, migration, and ongoing questions.5. Can agencies white-label the platform?Yes. White-labeling is available on the Unlimited and Pro Plans, allowing agencies to present HighLevel as their own branded solution.About GoHighLevelGoHighLevel is a leading all-in-one marketing, sales, and automation platform trusted by agencies, small businesses, and entrepreneurs globally. Designed to eliminate complexity, reduce costs, and drive real results, HighLevel provides CRM, automation, funnel building, appointment scheduling, chat, and advanced reporting in a single platform. The company is dedicated to empowering users with tools that are powerful yet easy to use, helping businesses scale quickly and deliver outstanding clientent outcomes.

