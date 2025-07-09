New GoHighLevel AI Chat Widget Workshop Offers 50% Discount on First 3 Months of Software

GoHighLevel AI Chat Widget Workshop

Two-day live event, July 14–15, helps businesses automate chat, capture leads, and book appointments with a hands-on AI Chat Widget build.

NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where instant digital engagement makes the difference between gaining a new customer or losing a lead, GoHighLevel, an industry leader in marketing automation and CRM solutions, is launching a comprehensive, hands-on virtual workshop focused on AI-powered chat. Scheduled for July 14–15, 2025, the GoHighLevel AI Chat Widget Workshop will guide business owners, agencies, freelancers, and marketers through building, launching, and optimizing their own AI chat widget for lead capture, qualification, and appointment booking.To further support participants in adopting this advanced technology, GoHighLevel is offering an exclusive 50% discount on the first three months of software access for new users—a unique opportunity to experience the full platform at a significantly reduced cost.Meeting the Modern Digital Engagement ChallengeModern businesses face a critical challenge: most website visitors leave without making contact or taking the next step. Research from HubSpot (2024) reports that over 60% of potential leads leave a website without ever filling out a form or making a call, often because nobody is available to respond in real time. While marketing and advertising efforts drive valuable traffic, many organizations still struggle to connect with these prospects at the moment of interest.AI chat widgets have emerged as a crucial solution, serving as 24/7 digital representatives that engage, qualify, and follow up with website visitors instantly—no matter the hour. The GoHighLevel AI Chat Widget Workshop is designed to help businesses address this gap, providing practical training and live setup for an AI-driven system that can operate around the clock.“Most businesses invest heavily in SEO and ads, but without instant response, hot leads often go cold,” said John “JB” Bermudez, Business Development Manager at HighLevel. With this workshop, we’re giving business owners and marketers the tools to engage every visitor, start every conversation, and never miss a lead—no matter the time of day. It’s about empowering growth through automation.The GoHighLevel AI Chat Widget Workshop Overview: Build, Launch, and Succeed With AI ChatThe two-day virtual event combines expert-led training, live demonstrations, interactive support, and actionable resources, ensuring participants leave with a fully operational AI chat widget on their website. The workshop is open to all skill levels, requiring no prior coding or technical experience.Key features of the workshop include:1. Live training sessions: Real-time instruction from GoHighLevel’s product team2. Hands-on build: Attendees construct their own AI chat widget with step-by-step guidance3. One-on-one onboarding and support: Personalized help during and after the event via Zoom4. Resource toolkit: AI Chat Widget Playbook, ready-to-use chat scripts, lead generation strategies, and a white-label pitch deck for agenciesDay 1: Foundations and AI Chat Setup- Introduction to AI chat: what it is, why it matters, and how it can transform website engagement- Real-world use cases: How businesses such as med spas, law firms, roofers, and salons use chat automation to handle high lead volumes- Demo: Setting up your first AI Chat Widget inside the HighLevel platform—live and in real time- Hands-on: Customizing chat flows, lead qualification logic, and appointment booking rules- Q&A and personalized troubleshootingDay 2: Advanced Automation, Integration, and Go-Live- Deep dive: Integrating AI chat with CRM, calendar, and marketing automation- Building workflows: How to set up automated follow-up via email, text, or phone- Advanced features: Using scripts, triggers, and templates tailored to your industry- Agency strategies: Packaging and pitching AI chat solutions to clients (including access to a white-label pitch deck)- Final launch: Deploying your AI chat system live on your website, with feedback and support from GoHighLevel expertsThe Value of 24/7 AI Chat for Every BusinessFor small businesses and local service providers, every missed website chat is a missed opportunity. HighLevel’s AI Chat Widget acts as a virtual receptionist, responding instantly to every inquiry, capturing lead information, and booking appointments—even after business hours. This is especially crucial for industries where leads often reach out in the evenings or weekends, such as healthcare, home services, and personal care.- No more lost leads: Every visitor is engaged automatically, reducing drop-offs- Instant qualification: The AI can ask qualifying questions and sort prospects based on their responses- Seamless appointment booking: Visitors can schedule directly through the widget, synced with your calendar- Follow-up automations: AI initiates personalized follow-ups via email or text, increasing conversion rates- Out-of-the-box value: Pre-built scripts and playbooks save setup time and ensure best practicesExample Use Cases:- Med Spas: Capture late-night inquiries and book consultations without manual intervention- Law Firms: Qualify legal leads and direct urgent requests to the right team member, 24/7- Roofing Companies: Respond instantly to homeowners searching for quotes, even after hours- Salons: Allow customers to book, reschedule, or cancel appointments any timeWho Should Attend: Tailored for Solopreneurs, Agencies, and MarketersThe GoHighLevel AI Chat Widget Workshop is ideal for:- Solopreneurs looking to automate client communications without additional staff- Agencies and freelancers seeking new services and revenue streams for their clients- Local businesses in appointment-driven industries who want to respond to every website visitor- Marketers and consultants interested in adding no-code AI automation to their toolkit- Personal brands who need scalable, professional lead capture on their websiteTechnology Behind the GoHighLevel Chat Widget: How The AI WorksHighLevel’s AI Chat Widget is powered by conversational AI technology that understands natural language, qualifies leads based on set criteria, and seamlessly hands off hot prospects to human staff or books appointments directly. The widget integrates fully with HighLevel’s CRM, ensuring every conversation is logged and every new contact can be nurtured automatically.Highlights:- Drag-and-drop configuration: No coding required—customize flows with visual tools- Multi-channel integration: AI chat can trigger follow-up texts, emails, and even phone calls- White-label capability: Agencies can rebrand the widget and offer it as a turnkey solution- Analytics and reporting: Measure response rates, lead quality, and booking performance in real timeSpecial Offer: 3-Month 50% Price Discount for New Users on all HighLevel PlansTo ensure that businesses of all sizes can get started with minimal risk, GoHighLevel is offering a special 50% discount to all new users who register for the AI Chat Widget Workshop and activate their software account. This promotion provides access to the full GoHighLevel platform—including CRM, marketing automation, website chat, and the “Selling on Social” system—at half the standard monthly rate for the first three months.There are three primary HighLevel subscription plans available, each tailored to different needs:- The Starter PlanRegularly priced at $97 per month, is available for just $48.50 per month for the first three months.This entry-level option includes GoHighLevel’s all-in-one CRM for lead management, robust email and SMS marketing tools, unlimited sales funnels and landing pages, integrated appointment scheduling, and core automation workflows—making it an ideal choice for solopreneurs or small teams starting with automation.- The Unlimited PlanNormally $297 per month, will be offered at $148.50 per month during the promotional period.For agencies or businesses that require more advanced capabilities, this plan provides all the features of the Starter Plan, plus the ability to create unlimited sub-accounts for managing multiple clients, advanced automation and integrations, a white-label mobile app, and expanded team collaboration tools.- The Pro PlanThis plan is available at $248.50 per month for the first three months, down from its standard $497 per month.The Pro Plan includes everything in the Unlimited Plan, while adding advanced AI conversational tools, dedicated onboarding and premium support, as well as access to additional integrations and a full API for custom solutions.This 50% discount is exclusive to new users who register for the workshop and subscribe through the official event link. Standard rates resume after the initial three-month period.Workshop Hosts: Experience and Support- John “JB” Bermudez, Business Development Manager, HighLevelWith deep experience helping agencies and small businesses adopt automation, JB specializes in simplifying tech for real-world growth. “Many businesses don’t realize how much revenue is lost simply because a chat went unanswered,” Bermudez says. “With this workshop, our goal is to give entrepreneurs and agencies practical tools they can use right away to automate client communications, capture more leads, and book more appointments—no matter the size of their team or the hours they keep.”- Haplin Milgrom-Hills, Product Specialist, HighLevelHaplin is the architect behind many of HighLevel’s signature automation features. In this workshop, he’ll lead live demos, answer questions, and help every participant get their chat widget up and running.How to Get StartedEvent: GoHighLevel AI Chat Widget WorkshopDates: July 14–15, 2025, 12 PM EDTFormat: Virtual (live online event)Cost: Free to attend; discounted software for new usersRegistration link: https://olusoladavid.com/Gohighlevel-AI-Chat Registration Process:- Visit the registration link and sign up for the workshop- New users: Claim the 50% discount and select your preferred HighLevel plan- Attend the live workshop, get onboarding support, and build your AI chat widget in real time- Launch your widget and start engaging website visitors immediately- Existing HighLevel customers can register for free access to the workshop, resources, and live support.About GoHighLevelFounded to help businesses, agencies, and freelancers achieve more with less manual effort, GoHighLevel has quickly grown into a leading all-in-one platform for digital marketing, sales automation, client communication, and workflow management. The company serves thousands of users worldwide, delivering solutions that are easy to implement, cost-effective, and scalable.GoHighLevel’s mission is to empower organizations to deliver superior client results, maximize operational efficiency, and thrive in an increasingly digital business landscape.Learn more at https://olusoladavid.com/Gohighlevel-AI-Chat

