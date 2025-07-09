Avalue Launches EPS-RPR Fanless Rugged Embedded System

EPS-RPR Fanless Rugged Embedded System

Empowering AI Edge Computing and Industrial Automation

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, TAIWAN, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalue Technology Inc. (TPEx: 3479.TWO), a global leader in industrial computing solutions, announces the release of its new EPS-RPR fanless rugged embedded system. As AI inference migrates from the cloud to edge devices, there is an increasing demand for fanless systems. Market research indicates that the global Edge AI Box PC market will grow from USD 1.141 billion in 2024 to USD 2.283 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Designed in response to this trend, the EPS-RPR offers a high-performance, stable, and flexible embedded platform that is ideal for smart manufacturing, autonomous vehicles, and intelligent retail applications.The EPS-RPR fanless industrial PC is powered by the 14th Gen IntelCore™ i9/i7/i5/i3 processors and supports DDR5 5600 MHz memory, delivering robust computing power. Its fanless thermal solution and wide temperature tolerance (from -10°C to 55°C) ensure stable operation in harsh environments. In terms of I/O capabilities, the EPS-RPR model offers four 4K display outputs, dual IntelLAN ports (2.5GbE and 1GbE), six COM ports, and eight USB ports. This configuration is designed to meet the diverse needs of a wide range of industrial applications. The system also supports versatile expansion with 1× M.2 Key-B, 1× Key-E, 1× Key-M, and 1× mPCIe, enabling seamless integration with Wi-Fi, LTE/5G, and various I/O modules.In terms of applications, the EPS-RPR is well-suited for use in smart logistics systems, AI-powered self-checkout kiosks, and intelligent recycling machines, showcasing its excellence in edge computing and AI performance. For instance, in AI self-checkout scenarios, EPS-RPR supports real-time image recognition to enable fast multi-item scanning and classification, improving both the customer experience and retail efficiency. As a core platform for smart recycling machines, EPS-RPR leverages AI vision to accurately identify different plastic types and shapes, addressing the challenges of material classification. The product has a wide range of I/O capabilities.The EPS-RPR's modular expansion and customizable I/O configurations empower system integrators to deploy the exact communication interfaces, storage options, or video outputs needed for their specific applications, ensuring rapid deployment and flexible system integration. The EPS-RPR's high degree of adaptability and application-oriented design make it a suitable solution for current industrial demands and a forward-looking platform for future AI and IIoT developments. In accordance with Avalue's design principles of "ruggedness, performance, and flexibility," the EPS-RPR is CE and FCC Class B certified, rated IP50, supports TPM 2.0 by default, and offers a high-performance, high-reliability embedded solution.To learn more, please visit www.avalue.com or contact us via our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology was founded in 2000 and is a global leader in industrial computer solutions. Avalue Technology has a proven track record of success in the industrial control industry, and we leverage that experience to provide reliable and trustworthy customized products and services. Our primary products are embedded and industrial computer solutions, with a focus on smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Avalue is committed to the sustainable growth of our company. We are guided by the business philosophy of "stability, innovation, diligence, and enthusiasm, and enjoyment of work and life." We are dedicated to leveraging the power of intelligence and sustainability to disrupt the future of digital blueprints and to drive positive, long-term change in the smart industry.

