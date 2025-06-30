Avalue Unveils MAB-T660: The Latest Edge AI Box PC Powering AI in Every Corner

edge AI computer

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalue Technology Inc. (TPEx: 3479.TWO), a global leader in industrial computing solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of the MAB-T660, a slim , AI-ready barebone system meticulously engineered for seamless integration into medical and retail ecosystems. This compact yet powerful system offers robust computing, extensive connectivity, and impressive scalability, all within a sleek industrial-grade chassis.The Rise of Edge AI HardwareAccording to recent market insights, the Edge AI Hardware Market is projected to reach USD 6.90 billion by 2032, driven by the growing demand for intelligent, localized data processing across sectors such as healthcare, retail, and industrial automation. Compact, scalable solutions like the MAB-T660 are key to meeting this demand. With high-performance processing, GPU support, and advanced AI algorithms, they analyze images in real-time, delivering precise results for better decision-making.Sleek Form, Scalable FunctionThe MAB-T660 boasts a slim, white chassis with refined rounded edges, adhering to IT-grade standards for both safety and aesthetics. Its lightweight and compact design making it ideal for space-limited environments such as point-of-care setups, diagnostic imaging stations, telemedicine units, and customer-facing kiosks.Powerful Inside, Ready for AIPowered by Intel12th/13th Gen Alder Lake/Raptor Lake processors and supporting up to 64GB DDR5 RAM, the MAB-T660 delivers high-performance computing for AI workloads and imaging tasks. Integrated IntelUHD Graphics 770 powers dual DP++ and HDMI 2.1b outputs, supporting for 8K@60Hz resolutions, making it ideal for advanced visualization.Key Features of MAB-T660 IntelR680E chipset 2 x SO-DIMM DDR5, up to 64GB 1 x 2.5" SATA drive bay, with RAID 0/1 support Rich I/O: 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 4 x Inteli226LM 2.5GbE LAN Display Outputs: 2 x DP++, 1 x HDMI 2.1b (8K support) Expansion Options: 1 x PCIe Gen 5 x16 or 2 x PCIe Gen 5 x8 via switch Smart fan control, optional Wi-Fi, and 400W medical-grade PSU OS Compatibility: Windows 10, Windows 11, and LinuxEngineered for Edge ApplicationsThe MAB-T660 is purpose-built for dynamic environments. In healthcare, it enables AI-driven diagnostics, mobile imaging, and telehealth consultations , maintaining compliance with safety standards. In retail, it powers intelligent kiosks, interactive signage, and customer analytics platforms, all with a design that integrates effortlessly into space-constrained environments.Whether deployed in a busy hospital corridor or a high-traffic retail storefront, the Avalue MAB-T660 expertly combines robust performance, aesthetic appeal, and proven resilience — including vibration, shock, and drop resistance. This makes it the ideal choice for space-conscious edge AI deployments where both reliability and design matter.Learn more about tailored business solutions on Avalue's Website or contact us via our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology (TPEx: 3479.TWO) is a global leader in industrial computing solutions. We provide reliable and customized products and services based on our strong background in the industrial control industry and successful market entry experience. Avalue Technology specializes in embedded and industrial computing solutions for smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail and IoT applications. The company has integrated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its mission, vision, and values, transferring them into the essence of its business strategy. The company leverages intelligence and sustainability to create a blueprint for the future of digital innovation, driving long-term change in the smart industry ecosystem.

