S. 582, Astronaut Ground Travel Support Act
S. 582 would authorize the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to provide transportation for specified purposes for government astronauts after they return to Earth until they are medically cleared to operate a motor vehicle. Using information from NASA, CBO estimates that implementing S. 582 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.
The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Johnny Willing. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.
Phillip L. Swagel
Director, Congressional Budget Office
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.