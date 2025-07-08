S. 582, Astronaut Ground Travel Support Act

S. 582 would authorize the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to provide transportation for specified purposes for government astronauts after they return to Earth until they are medically cleared to operate a motor vehicle. Using information from NASA, CBO estimates that implementing S. 582 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Johnny Willing. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.