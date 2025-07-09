GPRS Adds Sewer Visualization in Latest SiteMap Upgrade

A screen shot of an example of the wastewater infrastructure data available to customers in SiteMap. Jason Schaff , GPRS Chief Strategy Officer

The Update Adds Ammunition to Platform Providing a Single Source of Truth, Aboveground and Below

We can give them concrete evidence showing them exactly where in the world their sewer lines are… they have access in the palm of their hand 24/7.” — Jason Schaff, GPRS Chief Strategy Officer

MAUMEE, OH, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GPRS announced a major update to its infrastructure visualization, GIS, and delivery platform, SiteMap (patent pending) with the addition of the new SiteMap Sewer Layer.Now, customers who utilize the company’s NASSCO-compliant CCTV video pipe inspection services to scope their sanitary and storm sewer pipelines can see every geolocated pipe segment, including flow direction, pipe material, and cross bores (where other utilities have breached wastewater pipes), and more inside the platform application. So, customers can assess conditions, see each defect, catalogued by severity and type, and view in-app video of their entire wastewater system.“Two of the biggest problems we’ve been trying to tackle for our customers, especially those managing large campuses or municipalities, are how we can give them concrete evidence showing them exactly where in the world their sewer lines are, and what condition they are in, so that they have access to that data in the palm of their hand 24/7.” said GPRS Chief Strategy Officer Jason Schaff.“We believe SiteMap’s Sewer Layer update solves both issues; not only can you see direct video of every pipe segment and its condition, each line is geolocated with real-time kinematic positioning (RTK), so you can be certain of the location of every pipe in your wastewater infrastructure. And since it’s all delivered via SiteMap, you have complete access and control of your wastewater system data from anywhere, anytime you need it, to plan upgrades, expansions, and repairs.”What is SiteMap?SiteMapis GPRS’ industry-leading infrastructure visualization and GIS facility management platform, designed to provide its customers with a secure, shareable, single source of truth for all of their physical as-builts and assets – aboveground and below.The company hard-launched the software application in 2024 and installed their first major upgrade – SiteMap 2.0 – in the Spring of 2025. That update included new in-app reality capture features among other functionality improvements. Because the application is the delivery platform for GPRS-captured data and deliverables, every GPRS customer receives complimentary SiteMap Personal access.About GPRS: GPRS is the nation’s largest company dedicated to Intelligently Visualizing the Built Worldfor clients throughout the United States. Founded by Matt Aston in 2001 with a single ground penetrating radar unit, GPRS has grown to encompass every area of construction safety and facility management across virtually every industry with an elite team of expert Project Managers in every major U.S. market.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.