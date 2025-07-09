Governor Newsom deploys firefighter strike team to support Oregon wildfire response

CAL FIRE engines being sent to support wildfire suppression in Oregon

This mobilization comes in response to a significant lightning event that ignited numerous wildfires across the region. Southern Oregon has experienced more than 2,000 lightning strikes in recent days, compounded by high temperatures and gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings through July 8 for much of southern and central Oregon, signaling elevated fire danger and the need for immediate firefighting reinforcements.

Upon arrival in Medford, CAL FIRE resources will seamlessly integrate into Oregon’s Department of Forestry command structure to support suppression efforts on active fires. This response is part of a long-standing interstate mutual aid agreement that strengthens wildfire readiness across the western United States.

California remains prepared to send additional resources should conditions escalate.

“We stand with Oregon during this critical time, just as they’ve stood with us during some of California’s toughest fire seasons,” said Anale Burlew, Chief Deputy Director of CAL FIRE. “These mutual aid partnerships are built on trust, coordination, and a shared commitment to public safety.”