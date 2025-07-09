Two Weeks Left to Apply for Federal Assistance for April Storms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Time is running out. Only two weeks are left for homeowners, renters and businesses to apply for federal disaster assistance if you had damage or losses in the April 2-22 severe storms, tornadoes and flooding in Arkansas.

You may qualify for federal assistance if you are a resident of Clark, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Desha, Fulton, Greene, Hot Spring, Jackson, Miller, Ouachita, Pulaski, Randolph, St. Francis, Saline, Sharp or White County.

Disaster survivors are encouraged to file insurance claims for damage or losses to their primary homes, personal property and vehicles before applying for FEMA assistance. FEMA grants do not have to be repaid and FEMA assistance is not taxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.

FEMA assistance may include rental assistance, lodging expenses reimbursement, home repair assistance, and home replacement assistance. The Individual Assistance program is designed to help you with basic home repair costs and temporary housing if you are unable to live in your home while you look for a long-term or permanent housing solution.

You may qualify for FEMA disaster assistance even if you have insurance. However, you will need to file a claim with your insurance carrier and submit the insurance settlement or denial letter to FEMA. By law, FEMA cannot pay for losses covered by your insurance.

Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration are also available to Arkansas residents, businesses of all sizes and nonprofit organizations that are recovering from the April storms. To apply to SBA or to download an application, go to SBA.gov/disaster. You may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance or an SBA loan for physical property damage is Tuesday, July 22