Gov. Pillen Speaks at National Rollout of USDA Farm Security Action Plan

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Governor Jim Pillen joined national and state leaders in Washington, D.C. for the national rollout of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm Security Action Plan – a new initiative focused on protecting America’s rural farms, food suppliers and ag interests.

Addressing the crowd outside the USDA Whitten Building, Gov. Pillen highlighted his unique perspective as the first governor from Nebraska in 100 years to make his living from agriculture. Since entering office, Gov. Pillen has issued two executive orders and introduced several bills aimed at protecting the state’s property, infrastructure and other assets from the threat of foreign adversaries. He signed LB644 into law just last month – a comprehensive piece of legislation that among other things, bars companies associated with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) from receiving Nebraska tax credits.

At today’s event, speakers touched on the variety of emerging threats from China and other nations including land ownership near military installations, intellectual property theft, and bioterrorism. The seven-point plan unveiled today by the USDA was developed in response to the purchase of significant amounts of American farmland by people and companies connected to the CCP.

“Farm security equals food security, which equals national security,” said Gov. Pillen. “Thanks to these actions taken by President Trump and his team, we can further protect the backbone of Nebraska’s economy from foreign adversaries like China.”

Additional speakers at today’s event, hosted by USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, included Department of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, White House Counselor Peter Navarro, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (Alabama), U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (Kansas) and House Agriculture Committee Chairman G.T. Thompson.

Gov. Pillen joined governors Lee, Huckabee Sanders and other speakers in complimenting the collective and coordinated effort by those in President Trump’s cabinet to provide solutions for better protecting rural farms – now and for future generations.

“It’s important that we continue to have the courage and the wisdom to never back down and to stand up and protect our land and protect our families. In agriculture, we risk everything we have every single day to put food on grocery store shelves,” said Gov. Pillen.

The multi-agency plan contains seven action items, some of which are touched on in a letter to Sec. Rollins, signed by Gov. Pillen and other members of the America First Governors’ Council. In it, the group affirms its support of the Farm Security Action Plan saying:

“Across the country, Chinese investors now control hundreds of thousands of acres of U.S. agricultural land, posing risks not just to local economies but to our food supply, water access, and national security. This is a coordinated, strategic effort by the CCP to weaken America from within and use our land as a Trojan horse. Washington’s past failures allowed this threat to metastasize. The previous administration was too compromised and entangled with CCP interests to act decisively. As a result, the American people paid the price. That era is over.”

Signatories on the letter, in addition to Gov. Pillen, include Gov. Mike Braun, Indiana; Gov. Bill Lee, Tennessee; Gov. Brad Little, Idaho; Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa; Gov. Larry Rhoden, South Dakota; Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Arkansas; Gov. Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma; and former governors Phil Bryant, Mississippi; Bobby Jindal, Louisiana; and Rick Perry, Texas.

