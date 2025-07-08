House Resolution 139 Printer's Number 1106
PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - Sponsors
BENNINGHOFF, BELLMON, COOPER, DIAMOND, FREEMAN, GREINER, HANBIDGE, HEFFLEY, M. MACKENZIE, MALAGARI, MARCELL, McNEILL, NEILSON, PICKETT, VENKAT, ZIMMERMAN, WARREN
Short Title
A Resolution designating the week of September 14 through 20, 2025, as "Truck Driver Appreciation Week" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Truck Driver Appreciation Week in Pennsylvania
