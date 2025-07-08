House Resolution 139 Printer's Number 1106

PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - Sponsors BENNINGHOFF, BELLMON, COOPER, DIAMOND, FREEMAN, GREINER, HANBIDGE, HEFFLEY, M. MACKENZIE, MALAGARI, MARCELL, McNEILL, NEILSON, PICKETT, VENKAT, ZIMMERMAN, WARREN

Short Title A Resolution designating the week of September 14 through 20, 2025, as "Truck Driver Appreciation Week" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Truck Driver Appreciation Week in Pennsylvania

Generated 07/08/2025 07:27 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.