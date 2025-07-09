Finch Acquires Wizard Marketing to Expand Full-Funnel Growth Capabilities

Finch acquires Wizard Marketing, uniting paid media and SEO to deliver full-funnel growth with integrated, performance-driven strategies.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finch, a global digital advertising partner known for delivering performance-driven results, announced today its acquisition of Wizard Marketing, a top-performing SEO agency recognized for driving organic results more than 3x above industry benchmarks. The acquisition expands Finch’s service offering to include SEO and content strategy, positioning the company as a true full-funnel growth engine for brands."This move strengthens what Finch already does best: delivering measurable outcomes across paid media while adding organic performance as a long-term growth lever for our clients,” said Dave Valentine, CEO of Finch. “It’s not just about traffic anymore. It’s about aligning short-term ROI with long-term brand equity. With Wizard, we can now do both under one roof.”Wizard’s entire team has joined Finch as part of the acquisition, including CEO Jake Tlapek and COO Nicole Tlapek, who are stepping into leadership roles within Finch. The integration adds deep organic search expertise to Finch’s existing suite of services, which helped clients achieve an average 7.3x blended ROAS across paid channels in 2024."Joining Finch gives our clients a major advantage as we pair the power of sustainable SEO with the precision of paid media,” said Jake Tlapek, founder of Wizard Marketing. “We’ve long believed that organic and paid should work together, not in silos. Now we have the platform, team, and tools to make that happen.”“This isn’t just a merger of services, it’s a merger of mindsets,” added Nicole Tlapek. “We’re excited to bring Wizard’s strategic rigor and long-view SEO planning into Finch’s fast-moving paid media engine and to help clients grow in a more balanced and sustainable way.”Clients of both firms will gain access to unified reporting, coordinated paid and organic strategies, and a broader team of performance specialists focused on scaling growth across the entire customer journey.This acquisition is part of Finch’s strategic expansion plan to offer a fully integrated traffic strategy that meets today’s buyer across every touchpoint, from first click to brand loyalty.

