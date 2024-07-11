Kingdom & Co. Announces the Launch of Raven Glass Windows and Doors in Las Vegas, NV
Kingdom & Co. launches Raven Glass Windows and Doors in Las Vegas, offering custom, energy-efficient windows and doors with top-tier craftsmanship and service.
Our goal is to provide customers with top-tier products that not only enhance the beauty of their properties but also improve energy efficiency and security.”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingdom & Co., a leader in innovative construction and design solutions, proudly announces the opening of their new subsidiary, Raven Glass Windows and Doors. This new venture aims to revolutionize the residential and commercial window and door market with cutting-edge technology, unparalleled craftsmanship, and superior customer service.
— Lincoln Rodgers, founder and creative director
Located in the heart of Las Vegas, Raven Glass Windows and Doors is set to become a premier provider of high-quality, custom glass solutions for homes and businesses throughout the region. The launch of this new company represents a significant milestone for Kingdom & Co. as they expand their portfolio and continue to drive innovation in the construction industry.
Raven Glass Windows and Doors is dedicated to offering a wide range of products that combine aesthetic appeal with functional excellence. From energy-efficient windows to elegant and secure doors, Raven Glass is poised to meet the diverse needs of its clients.
"We are thrilled to introduce Raven Glass Windows and Doors to the Las Vegas market," said Lincoln Rogers, Co-Founder of Kingdom & Co. "Our goal is to provide customers with top-tier products that not only enhance the beauty of their properties but also improve energy efficiency and security. Raven Glass is built on a foundation of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction."
Raven Glass Windows and Doors will offer an extensive selection of products, including:
Custom Windows: Tailored to fit any architectural style, these windows offer superior insulation, noise reduction, and UV protection.
Premium Doors: Combining security with style, Raven Glass doors are designed to provide maximum protection while enhancing the aesthetic of any building.
Energy-Efficient Solutions: With a focus on sustainability, Raven Glass products are engineered to reduce energy consumption and lower utility bills.
Expert Installation and Support: The company’s team of skilled technicians ensures that every installation is performed to the highest standards, providing customers with peace of mind.
Raven Glass Windows and Doors is committed to exceeding customer expectations through exceptional service and high-quality products. The company leverages advanced manufacturing techniques and rigorous quality control processes to deliver solutions that stand the test of time.
"Quality and innovation are at the core of everything we do," said Ryan Ferrero, Director of Operations at Raven Glass Windows and Doors. "We believe that every project, no matter how big or small, deserves the best materials and craftsmanship. Our team is dedicated to providing personalized solutions that meet the unique needs of each client."
As part of Kingdom & Co.’s commitment to community and environmental stewardship, Raven Glass Windows and Doors will actively participate in local initiatives and adopt sustainable practices in their operations. The company aims to reduce its carbon footprint by utilizing eco-friendly materials and processes.
"We understand the importance of sustainability in today’s world," said Lincoln Rogers. "Raven Glass is not just about providing excellent products; it's also about making a positive impact on our community and the environment. We are proud to support local initiatives and adopt green practices that benefit everyone."
About Kingdom & Co.:
Kingdom & Co. is a renowned leader in the construction and design industry, known for their innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to quality. With a rich history of successful projects and satisfied clients, Kingdom & Co. continues to set new standards in the industry.
For more information about Kingdom & Co., please visit www.kingdomandco.com.
About Raven Glass Windows and Doors:
Raven Glass Windows and Doors is a premier provider of custom glass solutions for residential and commercial properties. Based in Las Vegas, NV, the company offers a wide range of products designed to enhance the beauty, efficiency, and security of any building. For more information, please visit www.ravencustomglass.com.
