Interstate traffic detoured through Green River for tunnel maintenance Tuesday July 15

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be routing eastbound Interstate 80 traffic through Green River on Flaming Gorge Way beginning Tuesday, July 15, at 8:30 a.m. for maintenance repairs. Crews will be working on realigning struck concrete barriers and pavement repairs. The traffic detour will be in place until 4 p.m. and will last one day. WYDOT is advising local traffic to adjust their schedules accordingly for potential delays from the additional traffic through town. Once the work is completed, traffic will be moved back to the head-to-head lanes in the eastbound tunnel.

The legal load only restriction--which is 8 ft. 6 inch width—remains for Interstate 80 traffic in the eastbound tunnel. Oversized vehicles should contact the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s oversize loads permit office for detours. Info at https://whp.wyo.gov/commercial-carrier/ports-of-entry.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.