WYDOT maintenance crews to start seasonal paving operations in Johnson and Sheridan Counties

Sheridan, Wyo — Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation District 4 will be starting seasonal paving operations in various locations around Johnson and Sheridan Counties starting on Monday, July 7 - weather permitting.

The following routes include:

I-90 westbound bridge deck at mile marker 91.49 (Dead Horse Exit)

I-90 eastbound at mile marker 82.8 (Indian Creek On/Off Ramps) closure required

I-90 westbound at mile marker 77.9 (Schoonover Road On/Off Ramps) closure required

I-90 eastbound at mile marker 45.7 (Piney Creek)  I-90 westbound at mile marker 31.30 (Meade Creek)

US 87 at mile marker 26 near the College and Landon’s  WYO 336 at mile marker 4.5 (Lower Prairie Dog Road)

WYO 331 between mile markers 3.75 and 4.3 (Big Goose Creek area)  WYO 345 near mile marker 7 and mile marker 4 (Parkman area)

WYO 14/16 near mile marker 49

WYO 336 near mile marker 2

To complete a paving operation, crews need to close travel lanes, set up detours, and employ flagging operations to redirect traffic out of the work lane. These road sections could be a few hundred feet or up to a mile long, with minimal wait time.

It is important for motorists to slow down and move over when they encounter any maintenance, construction, and utility workers and vehicles when traveling on Wyoming’s interstates and highways.

As a reminder, the Move Over law requires motorists to slow down, move over to give safe clearance to law enforcement officers, firefighters, ambulances, utility workers, and, in some cases, tow-truck drivers and disabled vehicles that have pulled over.

When a construction, maintenance, or utility vehicle is stopped on a road with two or more lanes in the same direction, motorists must move to the farthest lane away from the stopped vehicle.

On a two-lane road where speeds are 45 mph or greater, motorists must slow down to 20 mph below the posted speed limit. Motorists can be fined $235 for failure to move over.

WYDOT Photo: A paving operation on WYO 116 south of Sundance.