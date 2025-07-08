Attorney General Ford Announces the Sentencing of Behavioral Health Company Owners in Medicaid Fraud Case

Las Vegas, NV – Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced the sentencing of Las Vegas behavioral health company owners in a Medicaid fraud case. Camille Funches, Rodshiekka Chester and their company, Building Resilience LLC, were found guilty of fraudulently billing Medicaid for healthcare services between January and December 2020.



Senior District Court Judge Michael Villani sentenced Funches, Chester, and Building Resilience which were each convicted of Submitting False Claims: Medicaid Fraud, a category “D” felony. Funches and Chester were sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison, suspended, and placed on probation for two years. A part of the convictions, restitution was ordered for $1,000,000 to be repaid to Medicaid for the monies improperly obtained. Individuals or businesses convicted of Medicaid fraud may also be administratively excluded from future Medicaid and Medicare participation.



"There has been a lot of talk about fraud and waste in government lately. I'm proud of our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for finding fraud against Medicaid and making sure providers are held responsible," said AG Ford. "My office will keep working to catch people and companies that cheat the Medicaid system. We want to make sure Medicaid money goes to people who really need these services."

The investigation began after the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) received a referral for services not being provided by Building Resilience. The investigation revealed that Funches and Chester were running the company and oversaw the fraudulently billed services. The investigation also showed Funches and Chester knew the services were not provided as billed to Medicaid. Interviews with Medicaid recipients confirmed that the specific services or quantities of services allegedly provided by Building Resilience were not in fact provided to the Medicaid recipients.



The MFCU investigates and prosecutes financial fraud by those providing healthcare services or goods to Medicaid patients. The MFCU also investigates and prosecutes instances of elder abuse or neglect. The Nevada MFCU receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award. The remaining 25 percent is funded by the State of Nevada, MFCU. Persons convicted of Medicaid fraud may also be administratively excluded from future Medicaid and Medicare participation. Anyone wishing to report suspicions regarding any of these concerns may contact the MFCU at 702-486-3420 or 775-684-1100.



This case was investigated by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Steve Sidhu.



Filed criminal information - Funches

Filed criminal information - Chester

Submit a complaint form with the Office of the Nevada Attorney General to report suspected Medicaid fraud.

###