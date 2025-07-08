Attorney General Ford Wins Court Order to Stop the Dismantling of AmeriCorps

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced he has won a court order that blocks the Trump administration’s attempts to dismantle AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism.

"I am thrilled and relieved with the court’s decision to stop the dismantling of AmeriCorps while our lawsuit is ongoing,” said AG Ford. “This decision will protect services that are vital to the needs of so many Nevadans around our state. The Trump administration cannot simply dismantle AmeriCorps and ignore a congressional funding mandate. Americorps was created by Congress to give Americans the ability to help their communities during times of need, and I am proud to stand against efforts to unlawfully destroy this important and community-building resource.”

On April 29, AG Ford joined a coalition of 23 other attorneys general — who were joined by the governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania — in challenging the administration’s plans to eliminate nearly 90% of AmeriCorps’ workforce; abruptly cancel its contracts; and close $400 million worth of AmeriCorps-supported programs. AG Ford and the coalition sought a preliminary injunction to immediately stop the closure of programs in plaintiff states. Today the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland granted the preliminary injunction, restoring all programs that had been terminated in plaintiff states, and ordering the reinstatement of over 750 National Civilian Community Corps members.

AG Ford and the coalition successfully argued that the Trump administration’s attacks on AmeriCorps are illegal. By closing $400 million worth of AmeriCorps programs without explanation, the Trump administration harmed states that administer those programs as well as K–12 students, vulnerable seniors and others who depend upon their services.

A federal judge found that the Trump administration’s actions were unlawful, because Congress explicitly required that the agency provide advance notice and an opportunity to comment on an any major changes to AmeriCorps services. The Trump administration ignored this clear legal requirement, and as a consequence, the Court granted relief to the Plaintiff states.

Today’s order restores vital AmeriCorps programs in Nevada, including educational programs in Las Vegas, Reno and Nevada’s rural areas. The court’s decision preliminarily stops the Trump administration from terminating these essential programs while the litigation continues.

Joining AG Ford in filing the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin, as well as the governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

AmeriCorps court order

###