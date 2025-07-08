City of Hamilton and HOWEA workers reach tentative deal

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton and the Hamilton Ontario Water Employees Association (HOWEA) bargaining unit reached a tentative agreement on July 7, 2025, subject to ratification by the HOWEA membership and City Council.

“I’m very pleased that the City of Hamilton has reached a tentative agreement with the Hamilton Ontario Water Employees Association. This is an important step toward restoring full services for residents, and supporting the workers who keep our city running every day," said Mayor Andrea Horwath. "I want to thank both bargaining teams for their efforts in reaching a deal that reflects our City’s commitment to fairness, fiscal responsibility and respect for our workers. To HOWEA members, thank you for your service, we look forward to welcoming you back. And to our residents, thank you for your patience and understanding throughout the process.”

“The City is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement that supports both our valued HOWEA members and all Hamiltonians,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “These past eight weeks have been difficult on our employees, their families and the community we serve. My sincere thanks to everyone for their dedication, professionalism and commitment to finding a resolution so we can continue moving forward together.”

“The hard work and resilience demonstrated by our Public Works staff throughout this labour disruption has been truly inspiring,” said Jackie Kennedy, Acting General Manager, Public Works. “Thank you for stepping up and taking on additional duties, ensuring that essential water, wastewater and stormwater services to our community continued without interruption.”

As a next step, HOWEA members will vote on ratification on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. Pending results of that vote, City Council will meet to finalize ratification.