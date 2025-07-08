Attorney General Bailey Sues Fraudulent Auto Dealer For Scamming Missouri Consumers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit against Select Motor Company, LLC, for systematically defrauding Missouri consumers by selling vehicles without providing titles, thereby leaving buyers without legal ownership and at risk of losing their hard-earned money.

“Whether it’s a young family buying a car for work or a retiree relying on fixed income, no one should be left empty-handed by a business that refuses to play by the rules,” said Attorney General Bailey. “We will keep fighting to protect Missourians from fraud wherever it hides.”

The petition, filed in Christian County Circuit Court, details how Select Motor Company repeatedly violated Missouri law by selling vehicles without providing a valid certificate of title at the time of sale. In at least nine cases cited in the lawsuit, consumers paid thousands of dollars, with some exceeding $18,000, only to be left without legal ownership or recourse.

Under Missouri law, auto dealers are required to transfer a valid title at the time of vehicle delivery. Select Motor knowingly violated Section 301.210, RSMo, and the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act (MMPA), which prohibits deceptive and unfair business practices. In some cases, the company made false promises in writing to deliver the title within 30 days, then failed to do so entirely.

The Attorney General’s Office is asking the Court to take the following actions to protect Missouri consumers and enforce state law:

Declare rightful ownership and issue legal titles: The lawsuit seeks a court order officially recognizing each affected consumer as the true and lawful owner of the vehicle they purchased from Select Motor Company. The petition also requests that the Court direct the Missouri Department of Revenue to issue certificates of title to these consumers, ensuring they can legally register, insure, or sell their vehicles.

The lawsuit seeks a court order officially recognizing each affected consumer as the true and lawful owner of the vehicle they purchased from Select Motor Company. The petition also requests that the Court direct the Missouri Department of Revenue to issue certificates of title to these consumers, ensuring they can legally register, insure, or sell their vehicles. Stop illegal sales through court injunctions: The Office is requesting both preliminary and permanent injunctions to prohibit Select Motor and its agents from selling any additional vehicles in Missouri until the company complies with state law by providing valid, timely titles. This prevents more consumers from falling victim to the same fraudulent conduct.

The Office is requesting both preliminary and permanent injunctions to prohibit Select Motor and its agents from selling any additional vehicles in Missouri until the company complies with state law by providing valid, timely titles. This prevents more consumers from falling victim to the same fraudulent conduct. Secure full restitution for consumers: The Office is demanding that Select Motor pay back all defrauded customers in full. This includes not only the cost of the vehicle but also any additional losses incurred as a result of not having a valid title, such as towing fees, registration fines, or inability to obtain insurance.

The Office is demanding that Select Motor pay back all defrauded customers in full. This includes not only the cost of the vehicle but also any additional losses incurred as a result of not having a valid title, such as towing fees, registration fines, or inability to obtain insurance. Impose civil penalties for violations of the law: The lawsuit requests that the Court impose financial penalties on Select Motor for every proven violation of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act. These penalties serve to punish deceptive behavior and deter other businesses from engaging in similar unlawful practices.

The lawsuit requests that the Court impose financial penalties on Select Motor for every proven violation of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act. These penalties serve to punish deceptive behavior and deter other businesses from engaging in similar unlawful practices. Require reimbursement of state legal costs: Finally, the Office is seeking to recover all court, investigative, and litigation expenses from Select Motor. This ensures that Missouri taxpayers are not forced to shoulder the cost of prosecuting the company’s wrongdoing.

If successful, this action will return ownership rights to defrauded Missourians, hold Select Motor accountable, and send a clear message to other businesses: If you deceive Missouri consumers, you will face the full force of the law.

“Missourians deserve honesty and accountability when making major purchases like a vehicle,” concluded Attorney General Bailey. “My Office will not tolerate businesses that prey on hardworking families by taking their money and withholding the legal documents they need to use or sell what they paid for.”