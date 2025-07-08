PRP Labs Expands Regenerative Medicine Lineup with New EmCyte PRP Kits and Equipment

CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRP Labs, a trusted distributor of FDA-cleared regenerative medicine devices, is excited to announce new additions to its lineup of EmCyte PRP kits and equipment. Known for its commitment to clinical quality and compliance, PRP Labs continues to support medical practices with tools that elevate patient outcomes and simplify implementation.The updated product selection, now available at https://prplabs.com/product/ , includes: EmCyte GS60 Pure TWO PRP Kit – A high-volume, double-spin kit delivering over 90% platelet recovery in peer-reviewed data. EmCyte AbsolutePRP® Gold Kit – A single-spin system for practices prioritizing speed without sacrificing concentration.Sapphire Series Centrifuge – Designed specifically for EmCyte kits, with customizable presets for single or double-spin protocols.Progenikine Adipose Concentrate Kit – A minimally invasive, enzyme-free solution for stromal vascular fraction (SVF) isolation.“Our mission is to help practices succeed with regenerative medicine by providing the most clinically validated PRP equipment on the market,” said Daniel Zengel, Founder of PRP Labs. “As an authorized EmCyte distributor, we offer not just the devices, but the training, marketing, and ongoing support clinics need to thrive.”Each product is backed by 510(k) clearance and supported by peer-reviewed studies, giving providers confidence in both compliance and performance. PRP Labs also offers provider marketing kits, training videos, and clinical workflow support to ensure seamless integration of these tools into real-world practice.Explore the new products at:About PRP Labs:PRP Labs is a nationwide distributor of regenerative medical equipment with a focus on FDA-cleared platelet-rich plasma (PRP) systems. The company partners with clinics in aesthetics, orthopedics, pain management, and hair restoration to provide high-quality devices, expert training, and business growth support.

