Governor Newsom announces additional crews to assist Texas search and rescue operations

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the deployment of an additional 18 highly skilled Urban Search and Rescue Team members to Texas to assist with ongoing response efforts related to severe flooding impacts.

The deployment includes a total of four units of Human Remains Detection (HRD) Teams, which also include a total of eight canines. The deployed teams are from the Los Angeles County, Riverside City, Menlo Park and Orange County Fire Departments.   

The 18 Urban Search and Rescue Team members sent today are in addition to the 9 members deployed yesterday from Riverside City and Oakland City

