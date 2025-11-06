Governor Newsom proclaims Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month

PROCLAMATION

California is taking on the challenge of Alzheimer’s and driving rates down, even as more people live longer and face the risk of dementia. Bold initiatives to prevent, diagnose, treat, and support individuals and families are making a real impact in California, and the state is committed to continuing our leadership to support the 720,000 Californians living with the disease, and their families.

Those of us familiar with this progressive, degenerative disease with no cure know the toll it takes by erasing precious memories, reducing cognitive abilities, and draining financial resources and independence. We know from groundbreaking health disparities research happening in our state that Alzheimer’s disease disproportionality impacts women, who statistically live longer than men, and Black, Indigenous, Latino, and LGBTQ communities, who are at higher risk due to persistent health and socioeconomic inequities.

California is leading the nation in Alzheimer’s awareness, prevention, care, training, support, and research. The California Department of Public Health launched the state’s Neurodegenerative Disease Registry on July 1, 2025 to help California’s health care professionals determine incidence and prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases such as multiple sclerosis, Huntington’s disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Additionally, this year, my Master Plan for Aging (MPA) Cabinet Workgroup and MPA partners have committed to a new set of initiatives over the next two years that focus on meeting the priority needs of individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease.

We are proud of the vital work being done by our partners – including California’s 10 university-led Alzheimer’s Disease Centers, 33 Area Agencies on Aging, 11 Caregiver Resource Centers, 21 Regional Centers, and 28 Independent Living Centers – that serve and support individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and their families. These state-funded centers play a key role in supporting California’s diverse family caregivers, the backbone of our long-term care system. I also thank the members of California’s Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Conditions Advisory Committee for their service and advocacy, and the Californians who generously donate each year to fund Alzheimer’s disease research through the longstanding voluntary state tax check-off.

This November, I ask all Californians to join me in recognizing Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, an opportunity to educate ourselves and offer our support to those living with the disease, and their caregivers.



NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim November 2025 as “Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 5th day of November 2025.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State