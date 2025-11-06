World-leading economy and climate solutions: California’s emissions drop in 2023, driven by clean transportation

The 21% emissions decrease since 2000 is equivalent to removing the annual emissions from 22.9 million cars. The latest data underscores a continued trend of steady emissions decline even as the economy continues to grow.

“The latest data show that science-driven policy and innovation are moving California closer to our climate goals,” said California Environmental Protection Secretary Yana Garcia. “Emissions are down; cleaner trucks are on the road and communities are breathing healthier air. Access to reliable data isn’t just the foundation of progress. It’s how we hold ourselves accountable and make smart choices for the future. As the Trump Administration moves to weaken national emissions reporting, California will continue to lead with transparency, integrity and results.”

California’s climate leadership

California stands as a world leader in addressing the climate crisis. The climate crisis transcends every border and boundary, and does not recognize partisan lines. Extreme weather will continue to threaten lives. California is leading the charge, taking decisive action and creating strong results to help ensure a healthier future for all.

In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the state continues to set clean energy records. California was powered by two-thirds clean energy in 2023, the latest year for which data is available — and is the largest economy in the world to achieve this level of clean energy. The state has run on 100% clean electricity for some part of the day almost every day this year.

Recently, California announced record-breaking sales of zero-emission vehicles (ZEV). Consumer demand for zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) is surging, even despite federal attempts to derail the Golden State’s pursuit of a 100% clean energy future, with a record 29.1% of all new cars purchased in the third quarter of 2025 were ZEVs.

Highlights from today’s report

Emissions from cars and light-duty pickup trucks reached an all-time low as fossil fuel use continued to fall. This drop occurred despite a 1% increase in vehicle miles travelled. Emissions from the state’s heavy-duty diesel vehicles also declined.

California has decreased the carbon intensity of its economy by 57% since 2000.

The electricity sector had its lowest carbon intensity since 2000. Wind and solar represent over 30 % of generation and in-state solar increased by 8 % from 2022, driven by requirements under the state’s Cap-and-Invest Program (formerly known as Cap-and-Trade) and the Renewables Portfolio Standard.

Industrial sector emissions declined by 5 % due to reductions from refineries, oil and gas extraction, cement manufacturing, cogeneration facilities, and other fossil-fuel use.

Livestock emissions, which are responsible for 71% of agriculture’s greenhouse gas emissions, peaked in 2012 and continued to decline in 2023. The decrease is driven by use of methane digesters at dairies funded by Cap-and-Invest auction money and incentivized by the Low Carbon Fuel Standard.

The residential and commercial sector had a rise in emissions, largely because of an increase in residential fossil gas use which was likely due to a colder winter in 2023.

An early estimate of 2024 data, based primarily on reported and third-party verified data for the state’s largest emitters, shows that emission reductions will continue to trend downward. The 2024 inventory data is not yet final and will not be released until 2026 once all data sources are updated and incorporated.

About the inventory

The statewide inventory relies on data from the Mandatory Reporting Regulation, which counts emissions and reductions from about 80% of California’s sources of human-caused climate emissions. It uses data from other state and local agencies to round out that picture.

The announced plans to end federal monitoring of greenhouse gases will not affect California’s inventory.

Standing up for science, creating strong climate solutions

Illegal federal attempts to derail California’s clean vehicle standards will have some impact on the state’s ability to reduce the negative health and environmental impacts of climate change. But California remains committed to addressing harmful pollution and the impacts of climate change. This includes: