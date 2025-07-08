Oregon Department of Human Services appoints George B. Lopez as Director of the Office of Tribal Affairs

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is pleased to announce the appointment of George B. Lopez as the new Director of the Office of Tribal Affairs, effective July 7, 2025.



Lopez joins ODHS with extensive experience in tribal governance and community leadership. Most recently, he served as General Manager for the Klamath Tribes, where he led key administrative and community-based programs, managed a multimillion-dollar budget, and played a leading role in advancing tribal sovereignty and partnerships across education, public safety, and infrastructure development.



“This role is essential to ODHS’s continued collaboration with Oregon’s Nine Federally Recognized Tribes,” said ODHS Director Fariborz Pakseresht. “George brings a deep commitment to Tribal communities and a strong track record of advocacy across Oregon. His experience will be a tremendous asset as we strengthen our government-to-government relationships. We’re excited to welcome him to the team and confident he’ll help advance our mission in meaningful ways.”



The appointment follows a comprehensive recruitment process and will ensure continuity in leadership and support for tribal engagement.



"I'm excited to take on this role and work with the Nine Tribes of Oregon, ODHS staff and leadership, and our partners at all levels," said George B. Lopez, incoming Director of the ODHS Office of Tribal Affairs. "I’m committed to building strong relationships and supporting efforts that make a real difference for Tribal children, families and elders across the state."



ODHS also extends its sincere thanks to Sherril Kuhns, who served as interim director. Her dedication to tribal affairs and leadership during this transition have made a lasting impact on the agency’s work with Tribal Nations.



For more information about the Office of Tribal Affairs and ODHS’s government-to-government work, visit https://www.oregon.gov/odhs.