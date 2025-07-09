Avaamo Ambient announces Integration with Sunrise Clinical Manager (SCM)

Addressing Clinician Burnout, Avaamo Ambient Delivers Context-Aware AI to Improve Documentation Accuracy and Workflow Seamlessness in SCM

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avaamo today announced the launch of its deeply integrated ambient clinical intelligence solution for Altera Digital Health Sunrise Clinical Manager (SCM). A trusted EHR in large hospital systems since 2006, SCM now offers clinicians real-time documentation and decision-making enhancements without disrupting their familiar workflows.Why Sunrise Clinical Manager MattersSunrise Clinical Manager has long been a foundational EHR for many large healthcare enterprises, valued for its comprehensive features, robust clinical decision support, and integrated platform spanning various care settings. With modules for inpatient, outpatient, lab, medication management, and analytics, it supports diverse clinician workflows.However, in today's rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, clinicians using established systems like SCM often face the challenge of balancing comprehensive documentation requirements with the need for real-time patient engagement. Manual data entry, navigating complex interfaces, and the sheer volume of information can lead to significant administrative burden and clinician burnout.Avaamo Ambient: Optimized for Sunrise Clinical ManagerUnlike traditional dictation or first-generation ambient solutions, Avaamo Ambient provides a dynamic, context-aware documentation experience that adapts to the nuances of each specialty’s workflows and language.For clinicians who rely on Sunrise Clinical Manager, this integration means:Real-time, Auto-population of Notes:Conversations are intelligently captured and automatically populate notes directly into SCM, significantly reducing manual data entry and freeing up valuable time.Streamlined Order Placement:Medications, imaging, and procedure orders can be initiated directly from the natural flow of conversation, accelerating care delivery and minimizing clicks within the SCM system.Discrete Data Capture:Avaamo Ambient intelligently captures discrete data points into SCM flowsheets, problem lists, and other critical fields, enhancing data quality and completeness within the existing SCM structure.Seamless Workflow Integration:Avaamo Ambient is fully embedded within the SCM environment, ensuring a consistent and intuitive experience for clinicians without disrupting their established workflows.Avaamo’s ambient AI goes beyond simple transcription. It intelligently structures, summarizes, and interprets clinician-patient conversations, adapting dynamically to produce high-fidelity documentation with exceptional accuracy, even in complex clinical scenarios. The platform also features built-in ICD-10 assistance, specialty-specific templates, and clinician-preferred writing styles, all while maintaining enterprise-grade privacy and HIPAA compliance.Learn MoreAvaamo Ambient’s Sunrise Clinical Manager integration is now available for enterprise customers. To schedule a demo or explore how Avaamo Ambient can transform your documentation workflows within SCM, visit avaamo.ai/ambient or email ambient@avaamo.com.About AvaamoAvaamo is an advanced multimodal Agentic AI platform empowering global enterprises to automate and deliver outstanding self-service experiences. Our patented AI technology spans voice transcription, natural language understanding, generative AI, and call center automation. Avaamo supports self-service interactions across Healthcare, HR, IT, and customer service for leading global companies. Facilitating over 2 billion interactions annually in 114 languages, Avaamo seamlessly integrates with 200+ common enterprise applications. Visit avaamo.ai to witness how Avaamo is shaping the future of Agentic-enabled enterprise. Join us at the forefront of innovation!

