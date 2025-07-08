Chief of Worker Empowerment Trinh Nguyen Speaks On Regional Economic Development At BIO 2025
At this year’s BIO International Convention, the world’s largest gathering of biotechnology and life sciences industry leaders, Trinh Nguyen, Chief of Worker Empowerment for the City of Boston, joined a panel discussion on regional economic development and workforce strategy in the life sciences sector.
The conversation, titled Life Sciences as an Economic Engine: Local Leadership Driving Statewide Growth, centered on how cities and regions across Massachusetts are collaborating to build inclusive and resilient life sciences ecosystems. Chief Nguyen highlighted Boston’s nearly $6 million investment in workforce development, including efforts to expand training access for individuals without a bachelor’s degree, strengthen employer engagement, expand career awareness, and support career navigation for unemployed workers.
She also underscored the importance of regional coordination through the City's Life Sciences Career Alliance, which helps align education and training systems with real-time industry needs. As Chief Nguyen emphasized during the discussion, Boston’s strength lies not only in its institutions but in the infrastructure being built across the region to expand opportunities for residents and respond to the evolving demands of the life sciences industry. The panel offered a critical reminder of the role that cross-sector collaboration plays in shaping a more equitable and innovation-driven economy.
