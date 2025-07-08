Systems thinking and strategic foresight for national planning

In a world of rapid change and complex challenges, governments are increasingly recognizing the need to think ahead, plan better, and work together. The Ministry of Finance, National Planning and Trade of Seychelles realized the potential of strategic foresight and systems thinking for adopting a more integrated approach to strategic planning. What started as a collaboration between the government of Seychelles, the Resident Coordinator Office (RCO) for Mauritius and Seychelles in 2022, the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), and UNITAR, is gradually evolving into a way of working for the Ministry.

Recognizing that real change starts from within and that any changes in organizational culture need buy-in from senior decision makers, UN partners – working as One - supported the organization of a Training of Trainers (ToT) on strategic foresight and systems thinking targeting a core group of around 20 representatives from the Ministry. Staff were tasked with preparing presentations and exercises, building the confidence to later lead sessions across other Ministries and government agencies. In February 2024, the trained trainers facilitated training for principal secretaries (PS), CEOs, and key technical officers across ministries, departments, and agencies in Seychelles to promote the integration of strategic foresight and systems thinking into strategic analysis for sectoral plans and the budget process in the country.