Fuel to Fire Announces the 2025 'Fuel Her Fire' Award Winners Honoring Women Catalyzing Global Change

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fuel to Fire, the business accelerator for high-performing women entrepreneurs, is proud to announce the recipients of its inaugural Fuel Her Fire Awards—an annual celebration honoring powerhouse women making transformative impact in their fields and beyond.This year’s honorees are:Innovation & Impact Award: Ashley Noseworthy, Edgewise EnvironmentalFuel to Fire Legacy Award: Rijon Charne, Sunray Fertility LawPower Connector Award: Jennifer Oliva, Jen Oliva MediaFinancial Freedom Architect Award: Marcia Dawood, SEC Advisory CommitteeGlobal Impact Award: Dr. Sharon Jones, Dottie Rose FoundationThese visionary leaders are rewriting the playbook for what's possible when women lead with purpose.From reshaping reproductive law to expanding STEM access for underserved youth, the 2025 Fuel Her Fire Award winners are igniting global systemic change across policy, education, wealth, and climate solutions.“These women are the embodiment of catalytic leadership,” said Midori Verity, Founder of Fuel to Fire. “They’re changing laws, cracking open doors for others, and proving what happens when vision meets fire. Their bold actions create ripple effects that inspire the next generation of leaders.”The Fuel Her Fire Awards were launched to celebrate and amplify women who are paving new paths in business and beyond. By spotlighting these change makers, Fuel to Fire aims to fuel a global movement of women stepping into power, influence, and financial independence—on their own terms.For media inquiries or to interview any of the honorees, please contact hello@fuelfire.coAbout Fuel to Fire: Fuel to Fire is a high-level community and accelerator designed for accomplished women entrepreneurs ready to scale with clarity, support, and laser-focused strategy. Through its signature PowerSprints, intimate roundtables, and a trusted network of experts and allies, Fuel to Fire helps women accelerate revenue and impact without the burnout. Learn more at https://www.fueltofire.co/power-sprints ###

