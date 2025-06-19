Global Girls Development Foundation Launches Micro-grant Program to Support Young Women in Male-Dominated Industries

Initiative Offers Fast, Judgment-Free Financial Aid to Help Women in Automotive, Motorsport, STEM and More Keep Going

If it's keeping you from staying in school or doing your job, we want to help.” — GGDF

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Girls Development Foundation (GGDF) announces the launch of a vital new micro-grant program under its Fuel Her Fire initiative, designed to provide direct financial support to young women aged 18–29 working or studying in male-dominated fields across the United States.With applications now open, the program offers fast, judgment-free aid to help recipients overcome financial hardship, burnout, and isolation.Every day, young women in sectors like trades, tech, mechanics, construction, and engineering demonstrate capability and determination. Yet many face significant obstacles that threaten to derail their careers or education. Fuel Her Fire aims to change that by providing tangible support that helps them persevere.How the Fuel Her Fire Initiative WorksThe program is built on simplicity and compassion:Applications Open: Young women aged 18–29 can apply for emergency financial support now through August 1 via a short, compassionate online form. No complicated paperwork is required; the focus is on understanding their story and needs.Review Process: The GGDF team carefully reviews each application with urgency, identifying the most pressing needs and selecting recipients.Support Begins: Starting September 1, funds ranging from $100 to $500 per month for three to twelve months will be distributed directly to help cover essential costs.Who Can ApplyFuel Her Fire supports:Young women aged 18 to 29Those actively studying or working in a male-dominated field (e.g., trades, tech, mechanics, construction, engineering)Individuals facing financial hardship that threatens their education or jobApplicants who currently live, work, or study within the United States (international expansion planned for December 2025)Micro-grants can be used for a variety of everyday costs that can become overwhelming, including rent, utilities, transportation, tools, certification fees, groceries, therapy, or childcare."If it's keeping you from staying in school or doing your job, we want to help," the initiative states.About GGDFThe Global Girls Development Foundation (GGDF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to breaking barriers for girls and young women in male-dominated industries worldwide. Through direct financial support, mentorship, and advocacy, GGDF helps young women access the resources, networks, and opportunities they need to succeed in careers where they have been historically underrepresented.About Fuel Her FireFuel Her Fire provides fast, judgment-free microgrants to young women aged 18 to 29 who are working or studying in trades, tech, mechanics, construction, engineering, and other male-dominated industries. The initiative believes in their potential and offers practical support to help them overcome financial hardship, burnout, and isolation, ensuring they can “keep going.”To Apply or Learn MoreYoung women in need of support are encouraged to apply before the August 1 deadline.Visit: https://ggdf.org/fuel-her-fire Individuals outside the U.S. interested in future support are encouraged to email GGDF to share their situation and country. This information will help build future international programs.Contact:team@ggdf.org

