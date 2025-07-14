Columbia Mental Health Expands Access to Care With Two New Clinics in Maryland

A peak inside the Annapolis clinic!

Columbia Mental Health opens new clinics in Towson and Annapolis, MD, offering accessible therapy and medication management for local communities in need.

We believe expanding access to mental health care is vital for building stronger, healthier communities. These new clinics will bring essential services closer to those who need them most.” — Benjamin Holzman, Market Vice President

MD, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Columbia Mental Health is proud to announce the opening of two new clinics in Towson, Maryland, and Annapolis, Maryland. These state-of-the-art facilities are dedicated to making high-quality mental health care accessible to individuals and families in both communities.The Towson clinic is located at 515 Fairmount Ave, Suite 200 Towson, MD 21286 and the Annapolis clinic is located at 900 Bestgate Road, Suite 300 Annapolis, MD 21401.The new clinics offer comprehensive mental health services designed to meet diverse needs. Services include individual counseling to address personal challenges, group therapy to foster connection and collective growth, and medication management to ensure optimal care for those in need of pharmacological support.Annapolis is part of Anne Arundel County, where mental health and suicide have been identified as two of the top three health concerns. According to the Maryland Department of Health's 2023 - 2025 Strategic Plan for Anne Arundel County , there is a ratio of 490 residents for every one mental health provider. Coincidingly, according to the Baltimore County Government's Social Determinants Data Library , in 2023, 15.8% of Baltimore County, where Towson is located, residents aged 18 and older reported experiencing frequent mental distress. Columbia Mental Health's presence in both Annapolis and Towson aims to address these challenges head-on, offering hope and care to these growing communities.By establishing these clinics, Columbia Mental Health seeks to address the growing need for convenient and affordable mental health care. Strategic locations in Towson and Annapolis ensure local residents have nearby access to support, reducing barriers such as long-distance travel or limited care options.Individuals seeking support are encouraged to schedule an appointment or learn more about the offered services. Columbia Mental Health's dedicated staff are ready to provide compassionate, expert care in a welcoming environment.Columbia Mental Health is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. Columbia Mental Health has been deeply rooted in the Washington DC Metro area for over 30 years supporting communities in Virginia and Maryland with a forward-thinking approach to mental health care. Their diverse care teams reflect the communities they serve and are committed to supporting clients through life’s challenges. Columbia Mental Health is proud to be a leader in interventional psychiatry services in the region.To learn more about Columbia Mental Health and its mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, and medication management, Spravato treatment, visit https://www.columbiapsychiatry-dc.com/schedule-an-appointment/ . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients (703) 977-2258.About Columbia Mental Health and Transformations Care NetworkColumbia Mental Health is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the Columbia Mental Health team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, a family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit www.transformationsnetwork.com.

Accessibility to Care

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.