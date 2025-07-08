SPEER DREAM FOUNDATION GRANTS $24,000 TO OUR CHILDREN HAVE RIGHTS

Team Direct Services Speer Dream Foundation

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our Children Have Rights (OCHR) announces a charitable gift of $24,000 from the Speer Dream Foundation. The grant will support (25) educational workshops for parents navigating child custody and co-parenting. Workshops are an integral component of OCHR’s education program helping parents achieve successful child custody and co-parenting strategies, at no cost to the family. A series of workshops with topics ranging from “Parenting Plans”, “Co-Parent Engagement in the Child’s Education”, “Co-Parenting to Pursue a Career” and more, will be held in collabo-ration with Tampa Bay non-profit organizations such as the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg, R’Club Child Care, Inc. and more.Education on the intricacies of child custody and co-parenting is most effective when it’s intended for the everyday parent to easily understand and practically apply. The program addresses the need for better informed parents to avoid common mistakes that often lead to destructive litigation, which has devastating effects on a child’s development, health and wellbeing.Co-Founder, Jake Hornstein, expressed enthusiasm and what the grant means: “Children who grow up without access to both responsible parents, due to breakup or divorce, are 9 times more likely to drop out of school and 20 times more likely to be incarcerated. Successful co-parenting is the solution. More youth gain an education and are better prepared for life after high school. And single parents can take the first step towards achieving their career dreams with continuing education opportunities or enrolling in a workforce training program. We’re grateful for the Foundation’s gift and investment in our community.”"The Speer Dream Foundation is proud to support the mission of Our Children Have Rights,” said Tim Whipple, Executive Director, Speer Dream Foundation. Supporting them is an investment in the well-being of children and families. By helping parents navigate the complexities of co-parenting, we’re not only reducing conflict, we’re creating stability, security, and hope for the next generation. We commend the important work being done and are honored to be a part of this much-needed initiative."About Our Children Have Rights (OCHR)OCHR is a Pinellas based nonprofit whose mission is to protect the rights of children to have access to their parents by providing education, resources, and support services for successful co-parenting strategies. All programs and services are provided at no cost to the family. They offer direct consultations, document review, a 24/7 educational resource center, and navigation support.About Speer Dream FoundationThe Speer Dream Foundation is a private philanthropic organization dedicated to supporting nonprofits by providing re-sources, championing their causes, seeding their projects, and accelerating their impact. By investing in organizations that stand in the gap, the Speer Dream Foundation helps foster community growth, stability, and long-term sustainability.

