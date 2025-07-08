Sweet Robo Wraps Pilot with Food Bazaar Supermarket Chain, Bringing a Fun New Store Experience

Sweet Robo debuts inside of the Food Bazaar Supermarket Chain. Exterior of Food Bazaar Supermarket, site of Sweet Robo’s recent pilot program.

Sweet Robo’s high-tech vending machines drive new engagement and excitement in grocery retail through its successful Food Bazaar pilot program.

We’re thrilled to see how our interactive vending machines can transform everyday grocery shopping into a fun, memorable experience for customers of all ages.” — Piny Vind, CEO of Sweet Robo

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sweet Robo , the leader in interactive robotic vending technology, has completed a successful pilot at one of Food Bazaar Supermarket’s high-traffic locations in New York. The pilot included three of Sweet Robo’s flagship machines: the Cotton Candy Robot, Robo Ice Cream, and Balloon Bot.Food Bazaar, a 37-location grocery chain known for serving diverse communities, provided the ideal setting to introduce these crowd-drawing, entertainment-forward vending robots. More than traditional machines, Sweet Robo’s units deliver a full experience — colorful animations, real-time product creation, and family-friendly interaction.“These aren’t just machines. They’re moments,” said Piny Vind, CEO of Sweet Robo. “We saw families pause, kids film, and genuine smiles take over the store. That’s what retail should feel like.”Key Takeaways from the Pilot:- Retail spaces need experiences, not just products.- Robots can drive engagement, joy, and measurable revenue.- When thoughtfully executed, automation creates connection, not distance.The success of this pilot has opened the door for broader rollout conversations. Sweet Robo is now in talks to expand across more Food Bazaar locations and is actively engaging with additional grocery, mall, and entertainment partners.“It won’t be long before major chains carve out space for machines like ours,” Vind added. “Shoppers today expect more than a transaction. They want shareable, joyful moments.”Sweet Robo is currently seeking retail partners ready to deploy eye-catching, interactive displays that attract attention and drive foot traffic.About Sweet RoboSweet Robo is a global innovator in robotic vending experiences that transform how people interact with food, fun, and retail. Our autonomous machines turn underutilized space into engaging, high-margin touchpoints that require no staff and minimal footprint. Designed to delight, engineered to scale, and built for ease, Sweet Robo empowers venues and partners to generate revenue through futuristic, fully-automated consumer experiences.For more information or to explore partnership opportunities, visit www.SweetRobo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.