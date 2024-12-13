Sweet Robo Partners with emoji™ and UNIS to Launch Exclusive Vending Machine Line

A collage of Sweet Robo's emoji™ vending machines, showcasing innovative designs and interactive features.

Our mission is to make vending interactive and unforgettable.” — Piny Vind, Founder

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sweet Robo , a leader in vending technology, proudly announces its partnership with emoji™ , the iconic global brand, as part of a collaboration with UNIS . This initiative debuts three machines: the emoji™ Balloon Bot, inflating balloons shaped like emojis; the emoji™ Cotton Candy Machine, with emoji™-themed sticks; and the emoji™ Ice Cream Machine, serving treats in emoji™-branded cups."Our mission is to make vending interactive and unforgettable," said Piny Vind, Founder of Sweet Robo. "Collaborating with emoji™ and UNIS allows us to create unique experiences for customers worldwide."The new line is now available at select global locations.

Sweet Robo Showcases Innovative Vending Machines at IAAPA 2024, Featuring emoji™ Balloon Bot, PopCart, Robo Ice Cream, and more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.