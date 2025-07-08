Apply now for 2026 AHA Quest for Quality Prize; optional simulation opportunity with Laerdal Medical

The AHA encourages hospitals and health systems that are committed to leadership and innovation in improving quality and advancing health to apply for its 2026 Quest for Quality Prize by Sept. 9. One winner and up to two finalists will be presented awards at the 2026 AHA Leadership Summit, July 12-14 in Denver.

The AHA is working with Laerdal Medical, a global leader in patient simulation and health care education, to sponsor the AHA Quest for Quality Prize. For the first time, eligible applicants will have the opportunity to participate in a simulation-based assessment designed to further evaluate and strengthen patient safety and quality practices. Participation is entirely optional and intended solely as a learning and improvement resource. It will not influence eligibility or evaluation for the award. Qualifying participants will have the opportunity to be considered for the following year’s Prize by submitting a shortened application. This simulation opportunity will be offered at no cost to applicants on a first-come, first-served basis, and participants will be recognized for their interest in simulation thanks to the generous support of Laerdal Medical. LEARN MORE