ScribeRyte AI Medical Scribing Solutions to be Presented at HIMSS AI in Healthcare Forum

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScribeEMR , a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare documentation solutions, will demo its ScribeRyte AI advanced medical charting platform during the HIMSS AI in Healthcare Forum, July 10-11, at the New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge.ScribeRyte AI leverages ambient clinical intelligence to streamline note generation across diverse specialties including orthopaedics, urgent care, emergency medicine, dermatology and primary care. The platform enables real-time, voice-driven documentation, delivering structured and accurate clinical notes that integrate seamlessly with many EMRs, including most specialty platforms. It excels at capturing clinical context in each note, including subtle details like medical intent, terminology and tone, which is vastly more valuable than simple ambient voice accuracy."ScribeRyte AI is redefining the future of clinical documentation, delivering 95.5%+ accurate clinical notes instantly during a patient visit," says Terry Ciesla. "Our demo at HIMSS AI will highlight why ScribeRyte AI is being adopted across many specialties, and provide recent metrics showing how it allows practitioners to see more patients, improve efficiency and reduce administrative charting burdens.”The Demo session, "ScribeRyte AI in Action: Streamlining Clinical Documentation Across Specialties,"presented by Dr. Pooja Singh, Vice President of Scribing Operations for ScribeEMR, is on Friday, July 11 at 9:45 AM at the Brooklyn Marriott Salon D. Click here to register. With minimal training, the ScribeRyte AI system intuitively monitors a physician’s charting habits and the details of a patient’s medical history, and predicts what should be included in each note, saving hours of valuable time. Some providers are reporting increasing patients visits to as many as 70 per day. ScribeRyte offers customized solutions for producers who want to use AI in tandem with existing ScribeEMR virtual scribes or as a standalone system.ScribeEMR’s technology team built this system based on actual live, virtual scribing encounters to achieve a level of accuracy, reliability and privacy beyond what healthcare providers expect. ScribeRyte AI also generates codes that serve as a reference guide to correctly capture billable patient encounter information.About the HIMSS AI in Healthcare ForumThe HIMSS AI in Healthcare Forum, run by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, showcases real-world examples that illustrate the transformative potential, and realistic challenges, of AI applications across the care continuum.About ScribeEMRScribeEMR is a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare documentation solutions and live, real-time virtual medical coding, scribing, and medical office services for medical practices, hospitals, and health systems. For two consecutive years, ScribeEMR has been ranked "Best in KLAS for virtual scribing services" in the 2025 and 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Reports. ScribeEMR is also the highest rated company in KLAS Research’s Virtual Scribing Services 2024 report. Highly trained U.S. and overseas teams partner with healthcare providers and health systems to improve practice efficiency, maximize revenue, and reduce provider burnout. ScribeRyte AI delivers physician-guided, AI-driven medical charting with unprecedented speed, close to 100% accuracy, and many personalized capabilities.For more information visit www.scribeemr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.