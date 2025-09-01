Forston Consultants Presents Viable Answer to the Growing Housing Affordability Challenge

Leaders of Change: The founders of Forston Consultants, LLC confidently lead the charge in transforming communities through Independent Living Facilities® and purpose-driven entrepreneurship.

Forston Consultants, present in 39 states, creates scalable Independent Living Facilities® that bring affordable housing to communities.

We’re not just teaching real estate; we’re providing second chances by creating housing that transforms lives.” — Derrick Forston, Founder of Forston Consultants®

OCOEE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As cities across the United States continue to grapple with the affordable housing shortage and rising homelessness, one company is offering what many are calling the most practical and replicable solution in the country. Forston Consultants, now active in 39 states, is transforming communities through its nationally recognized coaching program that empowers everyday people to launch Independent Living Facilities® (ILFs)—a proven housing model that delivers both social impact and financial sustainability.

Founded by Derrick and Shonyasha Forston, the company equips aspiring housing providers with the tools, systems, and step-by-step guidance needed to start a business that makes a difference. Participants come from all walks of life—including real estate professionals, ministry leaders, and entrepreneurs—and leave with a roadmap to create safe, stable housing for vulnerable adults.

“We’re not just talking about the problem—we’re providing the blueprint for the solution,” said Derrick Forston, Founder of Forston Consultants. “With our ILF® model, one property can serve a community and create generational impact.”

A Scalable Model with Real Impact

Unlike group homes or transitional housing, the Independent Living Facility® model is uniquely designed to be simple, scalable, and income-generating while meeting a critical community need. By offering affordable shared housing, ILFs address the gaps in traditional housing markets while creating opportunities for investors to generate steady cash flow.

This win-win approach positions ILFs as a practical answer to a national crisis—meeting the demand for affordable housing while offering a clear pathway for individuals to build long-term financial security.

Free Weekly Trainings: See the Model in Action

To make this opportunity accessible to as many people as possible, Forston Consultants hosts free live trainings each week on their YouTube channel, providing an inside look at how the ILF model works:

* Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 PM ET

* Saturdays at 10 AM ET

These interactive sessions break down the process of launching an Independent Living Facility®, highlight success stories from program graduates, and answer live questions from future housing providers.

Transforming Communities Nationwide

With a presence in 39 states and growing, Forston Consultants has already helped hundreds of individuals establish Independent Living Facilities® that not only provide safe and dignified housing but also revitalize neighborhoods and reduce pressure on overburdened housing systems.

“Our mission goes beyond real estate—it’s about giving people a second chance through housing,” added Shonyasha Forston, Co-Founder of Forston Consultants. “When you provide a safe place to live, you’re giving people the foundation to rebuild their lives.”

About Forston Consultants

Forston Consultants is a leading training and consulting firm specializing in Independent Living Facilities® (ILFs)—affordable, community-based housing designed for vulnerable adults. Through a blend of coaching, education, and proven systems, the company equips individuals nationwide to launch profitable housing businesses that create lasting community impact.

Founded in Orlando, FL, Forston Consultants has expanded its reach to 39 states and continues to grow, driven by its mission to turn the housing crisis into a housing solution.

9–5 to Nationwide Business

