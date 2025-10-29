Submit Release
FORSTON CONSULTANTS BRINGS AFFORDABLE HOUSING MOVEMENT TO JACKSONVILLE, FL

Derrick and Shay Forston speaking at an ILF® community event in Jacksonville

ILF® Anywhere Launch & Learn

Forston Consultants expands its mission-driven housing initiative to Jacksonville, inviting leaders to build impact through shared housing.

This movement is about restoring hope, dignity, and opportunity in communities across America.”
— Derrick Forston

JACSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forston Consultants is expanding its mission-driven affordable housing initiative to Jacksonville with a live event on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church in Jacksonville. The event will bring together community leaders, faith-based organizations, housing advocates, and entrepreneurs to explore how shared-housing models can create impact and opportunity.


Led by founders Derrick Forston and Shonyasha “Shay” Forston, Forston Consultants is the national leader in the trademarked “Independent Living Facility® (ILF®)” model — helping individuals across 39 states launch shared-housing businesses focused on those in need of affordable, supportive living solutions.


“This movement is about restoring hope, dignity, and opportunity in communities across America,” said Derrick Forston. “Now, Jacksonville joins our mission as we empower everyday people to make a difference and build a business that matters.”


Event Details

📍 Location: Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church — Jacksonville, FL

📅 Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

🕐 Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM (Doors open at 10:30 AM)

🎟️ Registration & Info: Visit ILFConsulting.org or text “City” to 407-326-0086


About Forston Consultants

Forston Consultants, founded by Derrick and Shay Forston, is the owner of the “Independent Living Facility®” trademark and the leading coaching organization for entrepreneurs seeking to launch and scale shared-housing businesses that serve veterans, seniors, and others transitioning from homelessness. Through proven systems and mentorship, they help create meaningful impact and sustainable income.

Derrick Forston
Forston Consultants, LLC
+1 407-326-0086
admin@forstonconsultants.com

Dream It. Build It. Live It.

