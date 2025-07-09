Mid-Market Leaders: Master AI & Digital Transformation with Premier NX

Five-City Executive Roadshow: AI Realities, Co-Sourcing & Future-Ready Operations

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier NX, a global tech-enabled services provider, announced the launch of its "Beyond the Buzz: What Mid-Market Leaders Need to Know " Sessions, a five-city series designed to equip mid-market leaders with strategic insights on artificial intelligence, outsourcing models, and digital transformation.Spanning from July to October 2025, this curated executive roadshow offers C-level and senior decision-makers priority access to thought leadership, peer networking, and real-world case studies—all tailored to the unique challenges and opportunities facing mid-market leaders. Each session is designed to provide mid-market leaders with practical clarity on how to navigate emerging technologies, optimize operations, and make confident, high-impact decisions in a rapidly changing environment."This series is about cutting through the noise," said Ali Din, CEO of Premier NX. "Mid-market companies face immense pressure to innovate, yet often lack clarity on what investments will yield true ROI. We created this series to empower leaders with grounded, actionable insights that drive measurable business outcomes."Roadshow Locations• Columbus, OH – Tuesday, July 22• San Diego, CA – Wednesday, September 10• Dallas, TX – Friday, September 12• Atlanta, GA – Wednesday, October 22• Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Friday, October 24Each event will feature networking, executive-level presentations, and moderated discussions with industry experts.AI Promises vs. Reality: A Candid ConversationThe flagship session — " AI Promises vs. Reality: How to Prepare for Digital Transformation "—will be led by Christa Heibel, a renowned CX and digital transformation strategist with a track record advising Fortune 500 companies, including Microsoft and Nutrisystem. The session will unpack why many AI initiatives fall short and what it takes to realize substantial six-figure savings and operational gains through innovative, human-in-the-loop implementations."Featured speaker Christa Heibel brings deep expertise in customer experience architecture and AI-human collaboration strategies, making this session a rare opportunity for mid-market leaders to gain practical, battle-tested insights," said David Shapiro, COO of Premier NX.A Premium, Strategy-First FormatPremier's sessions are designed as collaborative, peer-driven roundtables focused on real-world challenges mid-market companies face today, including:• How to adopt AI without sacrificing operational stability or human insight.• Co-sourcing as a modern workforce strategy to fill skill and cost gaps.• Building digital foundations that scale—without over-engineering.• How to align offshore delivery with U.S.-based strategy and compliance needs.What's Next Starts HereMid-market leaders are no longer asking "why transform"—they're asking "what works, and how do we get there fast? That's where the Executive Roadshow delivers. Each session introduces practical ways to approach digital transformation, improve CX, and scale with agility, drawing from proven models like the Premier PRIME Tech Framework This five-stage approach—Plan, Recommend, Implement, Manage, and Enhance—has helped companies align technology with real-world business goals, avoid costly missteps, and unlock measurable ROI. Backed by Premier's AI Innovation Lab and cross-functional expertise, the framework offers leaders a clear path to sustainable modernization.Space Is LimitedEach event is capped at 30 senior executives to ensure quality engagement and tailored discussion. Interested leaders can request invitations or register for the first session at https://premiernx.com/ai-executive-session-july2025/ About Premier NXPremier NX is a tech-enabled services provider specializing in customer experience, digital transformation, sales enablement, analytics, and financial operations. Through a global workforce and right-shoring model, Premier NX delivers co-sourcing solutions that enhance business performance. Since 2003, the company has maintained an 85% CSAT score and an NPS 20% above the industry average.For more information, visit https://premiernx.com

