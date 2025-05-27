Premier NX Wins Platinum TITAN Award for Operations Management Strategy

Honored for driving measurable transformation through workforce structuring, performance alignment, and scalable operations.

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier NX, a tech-enabled outsourcing and co-sourcing provider, has been awarded the prestigious Platinum TITAN Business Award in the Best Operations Management Strategy category. This recognition reflects Premier’s role in driving operational transformation and efficiency for a fast-growing, technology-driven insurance provider.The award is part of Premier’s broader recognition at the 2025 TITAN Business Awards, highlighting its ability to drive high-impact outcomes across operations strategy, customer loyalty, digital transformation , and supply chain strategy.The Challenges, Before PremierThe winning initiative addressed operational challenges from the client’s prior reliance on a fragmented network of freelancers sourced through a popular gig-worker marketplace. This decentralized model lacked operational dependability, workforce reliability, and accountability. Consequently, working with the freelancer platform placed the coordination and quality control burden on the client’s internal teams.The Winning Operations Strategy, in collaboration with Premier NXAfter collaborating with Premier NX, the client transitioned to a fully managed, centralized solution tailored to its operational requirements. Premier employed dedicated teams across sales development, customer service, and quality assurance—each integrated into a unified workforce structure with active performance monitoring and the flexibility to scale with demand. This approach, called Premier Sync, enabled the client to offload day-to-day oversight while gaining consistency, accountability, and measurable improvements in service quality and operational agility. Moving to Premier NX resulted in quantifiable gains, including a 47.45% engagement rate, 99% QA scores, and a 90 %+ reduction in call disposition errors.TITAN Business Awards: Showcasing Global Innovation and PerformanceThe first season of the TITAN Business Awards 2025 unveiled a new class of distinguished winners. Over 5,000 entries were submitted from across 60 countries—including the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, Canada, China, Germany, India, Singapore, Turkey, and more—making this season a powerful showcase of global business excellence.“At TITAN, we celebrate those who don’t just meet expectations—they set new ones,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson for IAA. “To Premier NX, this recognition is more than a milestone; it’s a reflection of the legacy you’re building in today’s business world.”Driving Results Through Operational PrecisionPremier’s operational redesign transformed the client's self-reliant workforce staffing model with high inconsistency into a fully managed, performance-driven model tailored to client needs. Dedicated teams helped deliver accountability, consistency, and scalability. By utilizing Premier's in-house staffing and training infrastructure, the client managed variable demand, expanded into new service lines, and maintained quality at scale.A Scalable Model That Delivers Measurable ImpactThe shift to Premier’s “co-sourcing” operating model delivered consistent results across key metrics: engagement rates more than doubled, error rates dropped sharply, and quality standards remained above industry benchmarks.“This recognition affirms the strength of our structured approach in delivering tangible outcomes,” said David Shapiro, COO at Premier NX. “We focus on building operational frameworks that scale with our clients' ambitions—balancing performance, accountability, and agility. This recognition is a reflection of that commitment.”About the Titan AwardsThe TITAN Business Awards honor pioneering leaders and organizations that drive innovation and excellence across industries worldwide. By providing a global platform, the Award recognizes those who challenge conventions, inspire progress, and shape the future of business.Learn more at https://thetitanawards.com/ About Premier NXPremier NX is a tech-enabled services provider specializing in customer experience, digital transformation, sales enablement, analytics, and financial operations . Through a global workforce and right-shoring model, Premier delivers co-sourcing solutions that enhance business performance. Since 2003, the company has maintained an 85% CSAT score and an NPS 20% above the industry average.Visit https://premiernx.com/ to learn more.

