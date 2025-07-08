Gov. McMaster Announces Deployment of South Carolina Team to Texas for Flood Response

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster has authorized the deployment of South Carolina Task Force 1 (SC-TF1), the state's Urban Search and Rescue team, to assist with response and recovery efforts following severe flooding in Texas. SC-TF1 is deploying a Canine (K-9) Search and Rescue Mission Ready Package, which includes five personnel and two human remains detection K-9s.

The deployment comes at the direct request of Texas Governor Greg Abbott during a Monday phone call with Governor McMaster. The mission is coordinated through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), the national mutual aid system that facilitates state-to-state disaster assistance.

“Team South Carolina stands ready to offer any support we can,” said Governor McMaster. “In some of our toughest moments, the people of Texas were there for us. Now, it’s our duty to return that support and stand by our friends in their time of need.”

The mission is made possible through a partnership with South Carolina Foothills Search & Rescue, a K-9 Search and Rescue organization based in Greenville, South Carolina. All personnel and K-9s have undergone rigorous training and certification to meet national standards for disaster response.

“The deployment of SC-TF1 reflects South Carolina’s continued commitment to supporting disaster response efforts nationwide when called upon," said Chad Beam, Assistant Chief of Emergency Response for South Carolina State Fire. "The team remains in close coordination with national and state emergency management officials, standing ready to assist wherever needed."

South Carolina Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson emphasized the state’s longstanding commitment to supporting national disaster response efforts.

“South Carolina has a strong history of supporting our fellow states through EMAC,” said Director Stenson. “Over the years, we’ve helped coordinate assistance for incidents in Kentucky, Florida, California, Alaska, and now Texas. Our emergency response community stands ready and capable of answering the call when help is needed.”

For more information on SC-Task Force 1: https://statefire.llr.sc.gov/ertf/pdf/USandR.pdf