Andrews Fabricators of Kingstree Inc. expands Williamsburg County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Andrews Fabricators of Kingstree Inc. (Andrews Fabricators), a steel fabrication company, today announced it is expanding its Williamsburg County operations. The company’s $3 million investment will create 40 new jobs.

Founded in 1985, Andrews Fabricators is a leader in the metal fabrication industry, offering mill maintenance programs and versatile metal cutting procedures including water jet or plasma options. The company is also a distributor and erector of Nucor Metal Building Systems, as well as an authorized dealer and repair provider with Kohler Generators. Andrews Fabricators serves more than 60 industrial clients across six states.

The expansion will add 30,000 square feet and a new precision sheet metal fabrication line to Andrews Fabricators’ existing facility, located at 1232 Eastland Ave. in Kingstree, allowing for increased production capacity.

Operations are expected to be online in spring 2026. Individuals interested in joining the Andrews Fabricators team should visit the company’s contact page.

QUOTES

“Andrews Fabricators of Kingstree Inc. looks forward to working with county and state officials for this historic expansion in the metal fabrication industry.” -Andrews Fabricators of Kingstree Inc.

“When a company finds long-term success in our state, it is a testament to our business-friendly environment and talented workforce. We congratulate Andrews Fabricators on this latest investment in Williamsburg County and look forward to seeing the company build on its success in our state for years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“It is always exciting to see a local company like Andrews Fabricators continue growing after decades of doing business in South Carolina. By bringing 40 new jobs to a rural community, Andrews Fabricators’ expansion represents a big win for Williamsburg County and all of South Carolina.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Williamsburg County is incredibly proud of our friends and neighbors over at Andrews Fabricators for this exciting announcement. Their investment in the Williamsburg community has far-reaching impacts beyond just bottom-line numbers. It is homegrown companies such as this that illustrate the American Dream is alive and well in Williamsburg County. Congratulations to Mr. Bruce Casselman and the rest of the Andrews Fabricators team on this wonderful announcement and 40 years in business.” -Williamsburg County Supervisor Kelvin Washington

“With 40 years and counting in Williamsburg County, Andrews Fabricators demonstrates the success of building businesses in Northeastern South Carolina. Congratulations to Andrews Fabricators and Williamsburg County on this expansion bringing 40 new jobs and opportunities for our community.” - North Eastern Strategic Alliance Executive Committee Chairman Yancey McGill

FIVE FAST FACTS