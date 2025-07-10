SightX H1 2025 Recap: Research, Reimagined

With human-led research, and new AI-powered features, SightX drives transformation in the insights industry

At SightX, we’re not replacing researchers, we’re making them unstoppable” — Naira Musallam, Co-CEO, Co-Founder, SightX

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 -- SightX, the all-in-one, automated quantitative consumer research platform, today unveiled key milestones from the first half of 2025, spotlighting major platform innovations, transformative partnerships, and a reimagined vision for the future of insights.

PLATFORM MOMENTUM: SMARTER RESEARCH, YOUR WAY

In the first half of 2025, SightX rolled out key innovations designed to help teams collect richer data, control the research experience, and scale empathy alongside speed:

- SightX Communities: Build deeper connections with your audience. Communities gives you the power to manage internal panels, personalize outreach, and apply advanced logic and segmentation, all from one centralized database. Whether you're engaging loyal customers or internal stakeholders, Communities helps you reach the right people at the right time.

- Custom Visualization & Branding Suite: Your research should align with and reflect your brand. With our new Branding Suite, teams can upload logos, set brand colors and fonts, edit charts and axis labels, and generate ready-to-share reports in minutes. Now, insights don't just inform, they make an impression.

- Asynchronous Video Interviews: We're bringing qualitative depth to quantitative workflows. Collect open-ended video responses directly within your surveys. Capture authentic, emotional feedback at scale. Ideal for concept tests, message validation, stakeholder storytelling, or virtual IHUTs, this feature offers:
> AI-powered transcript summaries and theme extraction
> A searchable media catalog for easy review and download
> Seamless integration into existing survey flows

"This isn't just about video capture," said Co-CEO and Co-Founder Naira Musallam. "It's about scaling human understanding and bringing the consumer voice into every research project and every business decision."

INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP & STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

In the first half of 2025, SightX deepened its impact across the insights ecosystem, not just as a platform provider but as a strategic partner and thought leader.

A key highlight was the launch of a hybrid research model in collaboration with global consulting firm ZS Associates. The partnership pairs SightX's agile, AI-powered technology with ZS's deep domain expertise, offering brands a flexible and scalable solution that blends automation with strategic rigor.

SightX also shared its vision at Quirks Chicago and IIEX NA, spotlighting how human plus AI-powered insights are reshaping the future of product innovation, brand strategy, and go-to-market planning.

WHY SIGHTX

The future of insights isn't fully automated—it's fully integrated.

We were never meant to choose between people and machines. The smartest research teams today aren't replacing human judgment with AI, they're combining the two to ask better questions, move faster, and make a bigger impact. At SightX, we're rethinking the research stack from the ground up. Gone are the days of siloed data, bloated decks, and disconnected tools. In their place: always-on, human-guided, AI-supported workflows that deliver insight at the speed of decision-making.

SightX is the all-in-one, automated quantitative consumer research platform built for modern insight teams. With flexible survey tools, advanced targeting, customizable branding, and built-in AI assistance, SightX empowers you to go deeper, move faster, and scale smarter, without sacrificing nuance or control.

"At SightX, we're not replacing researchers, we're making them unstoppable," said Co-CEO Naira Musallam.

