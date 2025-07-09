CIS Re-Elected to the PCI Security Standards Council Board of Advisors for 2025-2027 Term

EAST GREENBUSH, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) announces its re-election to the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Security Standards Council (SSC) Board of Advisors for the 2025-2027 term. This re-appointment highlights CIS's continued commitment and valuable contribution to enhancing global payment security by collaborating with industry leaders to develop and promote data security standards and programs.

CIS is one of 64 board members to join the PCI Security Standards Council in its efforts to secure payment data globally. As strategic partners, board members bring industry, geographical, and technical insight to PCI SSC plans and projects.

"CIS is honored to be re-elected to the PCI Security Standards Council Board of Advisors," said Phil White, CIS Director of Benchmarks and CIS representative to the PCI SSC Board of Advisors. “Payment security is more critical than ever due to the increasing sophistication of cyber threats and the rapid expansion of digital payments. CIS looks forward to continuing work with the PCI SSC and fellow board members to address evolving challenges and foster a more secure global payment ecosystem.”

CIS has a long-standing partnership with the PCI SSC, with CIS Benchmarks® explicitly referenced in the PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) as a recognized source for system hardening guidance. Organizations can use the CIS Critical Security Controls® (CIS Controls®) and CIS Benchmarks to build a strong foundation for their PCI-compliant cyber defense program.

“The Board of Advisors provides industry expertise and perspectives that influence and shape the development of PCI security standards and programs,” said PCI SSC Executive Director Gina Gobeyn. “We look forward to working with the Center for Internet Security in our efforts to help organizations secure payment data globally.”

“CIS's re-election reflects its recognized leadership in providing actionable cybersecurity best practices and its commitment to contributing to the ongoing efforts to secure payment data globally,” said White.

To arrange an interview with CIS regarding its re-election to the 2025-2027 PCI SSC Advisory Board, contact Kelly Wyland, Senior Media Relations Manager at kelly.wyland@cisecurity.com, or call/text 518-256-6978.

About CIS

The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments through our core competencies of collaboration and innovation. We are a community-driven nonprofit, responsible for the CIS Critical Security Controls® and CIS Benchmarks® guidelines, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously evolve these standards and provide products and services to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images® provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®) organization, the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial government entities. To learn more, visit cisecurity.org or follow us on X: @CISecurity.

About the PCI Security Standards Council

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate and prevent cyberattacks and breaches. Connect with PCI SSC on LinkedIn. Join the conversation on X (formerly Twitter) @PCISSC. Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog. Listen to the Coffee with the Council podcast.

