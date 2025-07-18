Misty Mountain Records Releases JG Crawford’s Multi-Genre Album 'From the Mountain Top'

FROM THE MOUNTAIN TOP ALBUM COVER

Renowned concert and studio musicians join Crawford to jam on many styles and genres from folk, rock, and reggae

From The Mountain Top is a song of hope and a pivot from global problems to embracing unity, happiness and fun” — JG Crawford

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Misty Mountain Records today announced the release of singer/songwriter JG Crawford’s multi-genre album, From the Mountain Top. Crawford is masterful as a singer/songwriter. The album represents a deep, wide-ranging collaboration between Crawford and the highest-caliber musicians on eight originals, plus two cover songs, which celebrate his talents on a wide range of tunes, including rock, folk, and reggae. Crawford recorded the album in a private home studio in Topanga, California that was once owned by a member of the British rock band Supertramp.From the Mountain Top includes songs like Marcella, a duet featuring Crawford and Marcy Levy, whoco-wrote and sang on Lay Down Sally with Eric Clapton. The song has great energy and a nod to LittleFeat’s Fat Man in the Bathtub. Marcella is dedicated to Marcy. whose sound and talents inspired himwhen he heard her during her Eric Clapton years.Another great track included on From the Mountain Top is a cover of Bob Dylan’s Lay Lady Lay, whichis a successful laid-back version of the song; this time with a very cool and languid vibe.The JG Crawford rock-blues single, Hands of Jesus is a special song from Crawford’s heart. He is a truebeliever in a higher power and shares his new song, meant to be a message of “love not war.” Thesinger/songwriter is dedicated to promoting world peace and shares his love for peoples of all faiths andnationalities.One of the most heartfelt tunes, The Light, is a ballad written to the memory of John Lennon, composedthe night Lennon was assassinated. The reggae-infused title song on From the Mountain Top, is,according to JG Crawford, “a song of hope and a pivot from global problems to embracing unity,happiness and fun.”The album was produced and engineered by Grammy-award-winning engineer and frequent DanielLanois collaborator, Mark Howard, known for his work on Bob Dylan's Oh Mercy, and Time Out ofMind, U2’s Unforgettable Fire, Joshua Tree, and Achtung Baby. He also engineered Lucinda Williams,Willie Nelson, Emmy Lou Harris, and Tom Waits.Howard assembled a group of experienced, well-known musicians for this album, including Hal Cragin,one of Joni Mitchell's bass players, Jimmy Paxson, a drummer for Stevie Nicks and Keith Urban, andkeyboard player for Leonard Cohn and John Mayer, Michael Chavez.JG has already released five singles of From the Mountain Top and has received a quarter of a million hitson Spotify streams.Five new unreleased singles are included on the album including Come To Me, a rock blues ballad aboutcaring for people calling on the words of Jesus; One Time Before I Go, a rock song about leaving a personone loves; Colors, a Donovan cover about freedom; Born To Rock & Roll, an auto-biographical rock tune;and More & More, a sweet love song.A portion of the profits from the sales of From The Mountain Top will be donated to the L.A. Food Bank.From the Mountain Top is available on www.JGCrawfordMusic.com , Apple Music, Amazon Music,Spotify, and other sources where people get their music.Cover artwork credit: @Andrew_Mcgranahan.For More Info: info@jgcrawfordmusic.comEND###

