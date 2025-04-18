Misty Mountain Records Releases 'Marcella,' Fifth and Final Single from JG Crawford’s Album 'From the Mountain Top'

JG Crawford Marcella Feat. Marcy Levy

Duet with Marcy Levy, Co-writer of “Lay Down Sally,” has a Bo-Diddley and Little Feat vibe

It was a joy to work with Marcy on Marcella. I have so much respect and admiration for her talent and professionalism.” — JG Crawford

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Misty Mountain Records today announced the release of “Marcella,” the final single from singer/songwriter JG Crawford’s album “From the Mountain Top,” which is expected to drop in May 2025. Marcella is a duet featuring Crawford and Marcy Levy, who co-wrote and sang on “Lay Down Sally” and “The Core” with Eric Clapton. The song has a good-time feel and a Bo-Diddley/Little Feat energy. It has Marcy and JG answering each other with each verse.“It was a joy to work with Marcy on Marcella,” said JG. “I have so much respect and admiration for her talent and professionalism. Indeed, I wrote Marcella especially for Marcy, having wanted to work with her since I first fell in love with her sound from when she worked with Clapton.”JG continued to follow Marcy’s career when Clapton released “The Core” and “Wonderful Tonight,” after which Marcy changed her name to Marcy Detroit. She has continued to write and perform in Los Angeles. They met in 2005. JG wrote “Marcella” in 2015.Marcella’s lyrics feature JG playfully calling on Levy to “jam tonight.” Marcy knowingly answers back that JG has that “bad-boy smile”, and he is the sort of guy that “loves ‘em and leaves ‘em” all over town. Marcy sings that the behavior “brings me down” and she would feel “like a fool.”“Marcella” was recorded in a private home studio in Topanga Canyon, California, previously owned by a member of the British rock band Supertramp. The single and album were produced by Grammy award-winning engineer Mark Howard, who is a frequent collaborator with Daniel Lanois. Howard is renowned for his work on Bob Dylan's “Oh Mercy,” and “Time Out of Mind.” Howard worked on U2’s “Unforgettable Fire,” “Joshua Tree,” and “Achtung Baby,” and has co-produced and engineered recordings for artists Lucinda Williams, Willie Nelson, Emmy Lou Harris, and Tom Waits.Howard assembled a group of famous, seasoned musicians for “From the Mountain Top,” including Hal Cragin, one of Joni Mitchell's bass players, Jimmy Paxson, a drummer for Stevie Nicks and Keith Urban, and keyboard player for Leonard Cohn and John Mayer, Michael Chavez.The single is not the end of the collaboration between JG and Marcella. The duo is contemplating performing some special dates in the future. “I’m excited at the prospect of working with Marcella on more creative efforts and performances,” JG said.Cover artwork credit goes to @Andrew_Mcgranahan.For more information visit Find more of JG's music at http://www.JGCrawfordMusic.com

