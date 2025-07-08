Elite Roof and Solar Expands Services with New Gutter Crew 

Hunter Jackson (left) and Chad Thomas (right) stand proudly in front of the Elite Roof and Solar gutter trailer. With years of hands-on experience in roofing and construction, they bring precision, efficiency, and craftsmanship to every seamless gutter installation.

Delivering On-Site Seamless Gutter Solutions for Faster Installs, Better Protection, and a Streamlined Customer Experience

DAVIDSON, NC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Roof and Solar is excited to announce that our business is expanding with the addition of a new, dedicated gutter crew ! This marks a significant step in our commitment to providing comprehensive roof, solar, and gutter solutions , all under one roof. The crews are based out of our new 1800 sq ft warehouse located at 10421 Bailey Road in Cornelius, NC.This new addition allows us to manufacture seamless gutters on-site, enhancing efficiency, quality control, and the overall customer experience. Our gutter trailer is fully equipped to handle 6” seamless gutters, paired with 3” x 4” downspouts, ensuring a perfect fit for homes of all sizes. These downspouts are essential for collecting rainwater from the roofing area and efficiently dispersing it away from your home.We always recommend 6” gutters, as they offer over 50% more water-carrying capacity than traditional 5” systems. This increased volume makes them ideal for handling the heavy rainfalls common in the Carolinas, helping to better protect your roof, siding, and foundation from water damage.The on-site fabrication of our seamless gutters helps minimize the potential for leaks, provides a customized solution, and enhances the overall appearance and durability of your home’s gutter system. The result? Faster service, more precise installations, and a longer-lasting gutter system for our customers.Why Choose Seamless Gutters?You may be wondering, what’s the difference between seamless and non-seamless gutters? The answer is simple: seamless gutters significantly reduce the chances of damage and leaks. Non-seamless gutters often have joints where water can collect, causing potential problems like leaks and corrosion. With seamless gutters, the lack of seams minimizes the risk, leading to longer-lasting, more reliable protection for your home.Explore Our Gutter Product LineAt Elite Roof and Solar, we proudly install high-quality gutters using products from trusted brands like Senox, a leader in the industry. Senox offers a wide selection of durable and visually appealing gutter systems designed to withstand the elements and complement your home’s exterior.One of the most exciting features for homeowners is the extensive color selection, allowing for seamless integration with your home’s existing style. Popular options include White, Black, Royal Brown, Antique Ivory, Musket Brown, Copper Metallic, and many more. With over two dozen finishes to choose from, you can customize your gutter system to match your home’s aesthetic while maintaining top-tier performance and longevity.Whether you prefer a classic look or something bold and modern, our gutter solutions offer the perfect blend of functionality, durability, and curb appeal.Meet Our Gutter CrewWe are proud to introduce our experienced gutter crew, led by Hunter Jackson and Chad Thomas. Both Hunter and Chad bring years of experience in the home improvement industry, with backgrounds in gutter installation, roofing and general construction.Hunter brings over 16 years of experience in roofing and residential construction, with a strong focus in recent years on gutter installation. He has worked with a wide range of roofing materials—including shingles, metal, slate, cedar shake, and even thatch roofing—and applies that knowledge to ensure gutters are installed for optimal performance and protection. In addition to his gutter and roofing expertise, Hunter is also proficient in various aspects of home construction, including foundation work, plumbing, interior framing, masonry, flooring, windows and doors, and siding.Chad Thomas brings years of experience in roofing, gutter installation, and general construction to the Elite Roof and Solar team. With a strong background in home improvement, Chad approaches each project with attention to detail, efficiency, and a commitment to quality. His hands-on expertise in gutter installation helps ensure that every system is installed properly and built to last.Their attention to detail and commitment to quality make them invaluable members of the Elite Roof and Solar team. If you see them on-site, be sure to say hello! About Elite Roof & Solar: The Elite Roof & Solar team is driven by a singular purpose – to put a smile on our neighbors' faces by protecting their families and homes with a safe, beautiful, and innovative roof over their heads. We are the premier roof and solar company in the Carolinas driven to provide superior workmanship, innovative products, award-winning service, and an easy customer buying experience for both residential and commercial customers. We are a veteran owned and operated company with over 5,000+ customers having trusted us for their roofing needs since 2012.

