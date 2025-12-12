Bold Expansions Place Elite Roof and Solar in Charlotte Region’s 50 Fastest Growing Companies

Elite Roof and Solar ranks 24th on the list of Charlotte's 50 fastest growing private companies

Charlotte roofing company ranks 24th with 35.1% average annual growth rate

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Roof & Solar, the Carolina’s premier roofing company, secured a place on the Charlotte Business Journal's 2025 Fast 50 list, recognizing the region's 50 fastest-growing private companies. Elite Roof and Solar ranked #24 based upon its 35.1% average revenue growth for the three year period from 2022-2024. This recognition validates Elite Roof and Solar’s strategic expansion across markets, products, and channels while never losing sight of its focus on customer satisfaction and adds to the company’s growing stable of awards Over the last 3 years, Elite Roof and Solar has transformed from a Charlotte - Hickory - Boone -centric operation into a true regional provider. Key to its ascent: opening new locations in Asheville NC, Winston-Salem NC, and its most recent in Columbia SC. These extensions have brought award-winning service across diverse markets, allowing Elite to address local market challenges more effectively—from the Blue Ridge Mountains through the Piedmont and approaching the Low Country. By expanding geographically, Elite ensured that its brand of professional, trustworthy and expert service is available to more customers throughout our region.To date, Elite has served over 6,000 customers, earned over 600 5-star reviews, and won GAF’s coveted 3-Star President’s Club award as further evidence of its success. These milestones aren't just numbers; they represent real outcomes for homeowners and businesses who receive roofs that stand the test of time, installed by teams that communicate clearly and deliver on promises. The 5-star reviews often praise the company’s professionalism and seamless process, from initial quote to final walkthrough, highlighting how Elite's approach turns a potentially stressful project into a straightforward, positive experience.Strategic investments have further fueled Elite’s growth. Elite launched dedicated gutter crews to more swiftly respond to customers, equipping homes with seamless installations complete with guards and screens. This specialization means integrated solutions for water management, reducing future maintenance and enhancing overall home protection—key concerns in the Carolinas’ climate.Product expansion focused on innovation with offerings like GAF's Timberline Solar Shingles and GAF’s TimberSteel premium metal roofing system. The Timberline Solar Shingles offer a sleek integration of solar power into traditional roofing, providing energy efficiency without altering a home's visual appeal. Meanwhile, Timbersteel delivers superior durability against corrosion and extreme weather, offering long-term peace of mind with its robust construction and extended warranties. These products enable Elite to meet diverse needs, from eco-friendly innovations to heavy-duty resilience, always installed with precision to ensure safety and beauty. With that said, the majority of Elite’s customers choose the industry leading GAF Timberline HDZ and UHDZ asphalt shingles for their best-in-class value and durability.Elite's sales team correspondingly expanded from three to eight, ensuring personalized service from consultation to completion. With more Market Area Managers, Elite can provide dedicated attention to each region, offering in-depth assessments, transparent pricing, and tailored recommendations. This human touch reinforces the company's ethos of trustworthiness, helping customers feel confident and informed throughout the process."Elite's growth reflects our commitment to providing the highest quality roof and workmanship coupled with trustworthy and professional service at every step in the buying process," said Mick Koster, President, Elite Roof and Solar. “As the Carolinas continue to grow, Elite is poised to become customers' first choice for roofing, solar, and gutter needs. Our entire team is honored and inspired by this award as it reflects the trust customers have placed in us to take care of one of their most significant investments.”In positioning itself as the premier roofing company in the Carolinas, Elite Roof and Solar emphasizes taking care of customers through every interaction. By providing professional, reliable service that results in safe, beautiful, and innovative roofs, the company aims to leave clients with a sense of security and satisfaction—a smile on their face knowing their home is protected for years to come. As development accelerates in the region, Elite's customer-first strategy ensures it remains a trusted partner for all roofing essentials.###About Elite Roof and SolarThe Elite Roof & Solar team is driven by a singular purpose – to put a smile on our neighbors’ faces by protecting their families and homes with a safe, beautiful, and innovative roof over their heads. We are the premier roof and solar company in the Carolinas driven to provide superior workmanship, innovative products, award-winning service, and an easy customer buying experience for both residential and commercial customers. We are a veteran owned and operated company with over 6,000+ customers having trusted us for their roofing needs since 2012.

