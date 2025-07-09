IN THE WINNER’S CIRCLE: PINHOOK NAMED 2025 RYE OF THE YEAR

Pinhook's Vertical Series Rye 9 Year

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinhook is bringing home top honors from the 2025 Ascot Awards. That’s right, Pinhook has been named the 2025 Rye of the Year. Up against some of the most exclusive names in the category, Pinhook bested each in a comparative tasting with its Vertical Series Rye 9 Year. With its unique blending technique, distinctive bottles, and rising pedigree, Pinhook has proved it's not just in the conversation — it's leading it.Before winning Rye of the Year, the top accolade of all rye whiskeys in the 2025 competition, the brand’s Vertical Series Rye 9 Year won the American Rye group. This isn’t the first time Pinhook has won Best American Rye – the Vertical Series Rye 8 Year took home the title in 2024. This repeat acknowledgment solidifies Pinhook’s place at the forefront of American rye whiskey, as the Vertical Series continues to raise the bar year after year, barrel after barrel.“To be recognized as Best American Rye two years in a row is incredibly meaningful,” said Sean Josephs, Pinhook’s Master Blender. “And then to be named Rye of the Year with the Vertical Series makes the winner’s circle shine even brighter. With the Vertical Series, we’re not just watching whiskey age — we’re actively blending each vintage to bring out the best of that year. It’s about making exceptional rye thoughtfully, and keeping it accessible so more people can experience how great American whiskey can be.”Pinhook is no stranger to awards, either. While the Vertical Series 9 Year was also named the Best Rye Whiskey in America — with a 98-point score — at the International Wine & Spirit Competition North America (IWSC) in 2025, the brand has also earned awards for other offerings from the product line. Several blends have been bestowed with honors by the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Bartender Spirits Awards and other tasting competitions.Pinhook has also been recognized by major industry publications. It was recently named one of Vinepair’s Best Bourbons of 2025 and was a finalist for the Wine Enthusiast “Spirit of the Year” in the Winestar Awards.Just like in the Vertical Series, every Pinhook release is carefully blended and proofed to highlight the whiskey’s fullest potential. By embracing the natural variations in wood, climate, and grain, Pinhook is crafting whiskeys that are uniquely expressive of their vintage. However, every batch is a new opportunity to create whiskeys that are both consistent in quality and distinct in character.For more information about the company, visit www.pinhookbourbon.com ##About Pinhook Bourbon:Pinhook crafts distinctive bourbons and ryes each year by applying a vintage approach to whiskey. Through careful barrel selection, small-batch blending, and bottling at the proof determined to perfectly showcase the resulting whiskey’s character, we bring out the best in every set of barrels, rather than forcing them into a fixed flavor profile. Through the Pinhook process, we relentlessly pursue the complexity and balance that make each new vintage as intriguing as the promising young thoroughbred on its label.PRESS CONTACT: Hue + CryCJSBeverage@huecryagency.com

